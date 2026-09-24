Mr. Olympia 2026 is here: Full bodybuilding weekend schedule, how to watch the free live stream online

The biggest weekend in bodybuilding is underway in Las Vegas. The 62nd annual Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend runs September 24–27, 2026, bringing the world’s elite physique athletes to Sin City for prejudging, finals, the Olympia World Fitness Expo, and the crowning of new champions across 12 IFBB Pro League divisions.

Defending Mr. Olympia Derek Lunsford returns to protect his title against a stacked Men’s Open field that includes former champion Samson Dauda, Andrew Jacked (Chinedu Obiekea), Nick Walker, and more. Ms. Olympia Andrea Shaw is also back to extend her dominant run. Fans who can’t make it to Vegas have a major reason to celebrate: the entire official livestream is completely free this year.

When and Where Is Mr. Olympia 2026?

Dates: Thursday, September 24 through Sunday, September 27, 2026

Main venues:

Orleans Arena (Friday & Saturday finals)

Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall (Olympia World Fitness Expo + prejudging)

Palms Casino Resort (host hotel, press conference, kickoff party, Amateur Olympia, seminar)⁠

Amateur Olympia events kicked off earlier in the week, with the pro weekend officially opening Thursday.

2026 Mr. Olympia Weekend Schedule (All Times Pacific / Las Vegas Local)

Thursday, September 24

12:00 PM – Olympia Press Conference (Pearl Theater, Palms; free & open to the public)

Evening – Superstar Kickoff Party (Palms Pool; free)

Friday, September 25

9:30 AM – Prejudging (Las Vegas Convention Center): 212 Olympia, Classic Physique, Figure, Women’s Physique, Ms. Olympia, Wellness

6:00 PM – Friday Finals (Orleans Arena): Figure, Women’s Physique, Wellness, 212, Ms. Olympia, Classic Physique + Mr. Olympia prejudging

Saturday, September 26

9:30 AM – Prejudging (LVCC): Men’s Physique, Fitness, Bikini, Wheelchair, Fit Model (some finals also decided in the morning session)

7:00 PM – Saturday Finals (Orleans Arena): Fitness Olympia, Men’s Physique, Bikini + Mr. Olympia finals (the Sandow is awarded tonight)

Sunday, September 27

Champions Seminar (Palms)

Note: Fitness Olympia finals moved to Saturday night this year. Exact order within sessions can shift slightly.

How to Watch Mr. Olympia 2026 Live Stream Free Online

This is the biggest change for 2026: no pay-per-view fee. Olympia President Dan Solomon announced the full official livestream is free worldwide.⁠

Official platform: OlympiaTV via olympiaproductions.com

How to watch:

1. Go to olympiaproductions.com

2. Register for a free OlympiaTV account (email required)

3. Sign in and stream on browser, phone, tablet, or compatible smart TV devices (Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, etc.)

Coverage includes prejudging, evening finals, pre-shows (usually 30 minutes before finals), press conference, Amateur Olympia highlights, and more. A Brazilian Portuguese commentary feed is also available. No cable or satellite subscription is needed.⁠

Register early so you’re ready when sessions begin. Streams are available on multiple devices for flexible viewing.

Olympia Weekend Is The Big Show

Lunsford enters as the two-time champion looking to make it three. He faces a deep 22-man Open class featuring proven threats and rising stars. Other divisions feature long-time champions and new contenders, plus the debut of Fit Model at the Olympia. The free livestream removes the traditional barrier, potentially making this one of the most-watched Olympias ever.⁠

Beyond the stage, the Olympia World Fitness Expo offers product launches, athlete appearances, seminars, and the full fitness industry experience at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Don’t Miss a Minute of Mr. Olympia 2026

Whether you’re in Las Vegas or watching from home, this is the premier event in professional bodybuilding. Tune in free on OlympiaTV starting with Thursday’s press conference and all the way through Saturday night’s Mr. Olympia crowning at 7:00 PM PT (10:00 PM ET).

For tickets, VIP packages, expo passes, or the latest updates, visit the official site at mrolympia.com. The Sandow trophies are waiting — the only question is who takes them home.

Stay locked in for live results, highlights, and analysis as the 2026 Olympia Weekend unfolds.