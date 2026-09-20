Pitbull Cruz Calls Out Ryan Garcia After Knockout Win – December Fight Next?

SAN DIEGO — Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz didn’t waste any time after blasting out Nestor Bravo. Fresh off a sixth-round knockout that retained his interim WBC junior welterweight title on Saturday night at Pechanga Arena, the Mexican warrior looked straight into the cameras and issued a direct challenge.

“Hey Ryan, I’m here. My next fight for you. Come on Ryan. Come on,” Cruz declared in his post-fight interview, drawing a roar from the pro-Mexican crowd.

The target was clear: WBC welterweight champion Ryan Garcia, who had just stopped Conor Benn in two rounds the previous weekend in Las Vegas. Garcia, who had publicly backed Bravo to pull off an upset, answered almost immediately on social media.

“Let’s do this in December,” Garcia posted. “The offer is on the table. I can tame a lion. I’m not too concerned about taming a Pitbull.”

One of boxing’s more intriguing potential matchups jumped from speculation to the front burner. Cruz improved to 29-3-2 with 19 knockouts. Garcia sits at 26-2 with one no-contest and 21 knockouts. Both men are 28 years old and looking for big nights before the end of the year.

The Bravo fight itself was messy. Point deductions, constant clinching, and fouls defined the early rounds before Cruz ended it with a clean left hook in the sixth. It wasn’t pretty, but the stoppage was decisive, and the callout that followed gave the fans something to look forward to.

The Cruz vs. Garcia Matchup Breakdown

A Cruz-Garcia fight would almost certainly take place at welterweight (147 pounds). Garcia has settled in as the WBC champion at 147 and shows no interest in dropping back down. Cruz has indicated willingness to move up for the right opportunity, and this would be the biggest stage of his career.

Tale of the Tape advantages sit heavily with Garcia. The California native stands around 5-foot-9 with a 70-inch reach. Cruz is a compact 5-foot-4 with roughly a 63.5-inch reach. That’s a significant gap in height and length. Garcia also owns elite hand speed and one-punch power, particularly with his left hook, which has ended nights for multiple opponents. His recent demolition of Benn showed a sharp, confident version of “King Ry” operating at the higher weight.

Cruz’s strengths are the opposite of flashy athleticism. He is a relentless pressure fighter who walks opponents down, attacks the body, and throws short, explosive hooks once he gets inside. His chin has held up against elite competition, and he thrives in the kind of messy, high-volume fights that neutralize pure boxers. He has never been an easy out, even in losses.

Styles make this a classic puzzle. Garcia’s ideal game plan is obvious: use the jab, maintain distance, and counter the advancing Pitbull with power shots. If he can keep Cruz on the end of his punches for the early rounds, the size and speed edges could become decisive. Cruz’s path is equally clear. He has to close the distance, make the fight ugly, and turn it into a war of attrition. Once he gets on Garcia’s chest and starts digging to the body, the height advantage shrinks and the pressure becomes relentless.

Garcia has shown vulnerability when forced into prolonged exchanges or when opponents refuse to respect his power. Cruz has proven he can absorb big shots and keep coming. The question is whether Cruz’s power travels up to 147 against a naturally bigger, sharper-punching opponent, and whether Garcia’s defense and ring generalship can prevent the Mexican from turning the fight into a street fight.

December timing adds intrigue. Garcia has already signaled he wants to stay active rather than wait until spring. Cruz is coming off a solid, if not spectacular, win and carries a devoted fan base that would travel well for a high-profile bout. The promotional pieces are there – PBC and Garcia’s side would need to align on money and terms — but both fighters have publicly expressed interest.

This is not a stylistic mismatch on paper in the sense that one man is expected to dominate easily. Garcia is the clearer favorite due to size, speed, and championship experience at the higher weight. Yet Cruz’s aggression and durability make him a dangerous opponent who could create chaos if Garcia is not sharp. Fans would get action. Both men punch hard enough to end the night early, and both have the personalities to sell the fight.

Whether the “offer on the table” turns into a signed contract remains to be seen. In boxing, talk is cheap until the ink dries. But for one night in San Diego, Pitbull Cruz made his intentions crystal clear, and Ryan Garcia answered the bell. December suddenly looks a lot more interesting.