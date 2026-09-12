Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn Fight Preview: Full Card, Start Time, How to Watch & What to Expect Tonight

Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn headlines a major Zuffa Boxing (in association with Ring Magazine) card on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Garcia puts his WBC welterweight title on the line in his first defense against the aggressive British contender Benn.

Main Event Preview

Ryan Garcia (25-2, 20 KOs) captured the WBC welterweight belt with a dominant unanimous decision over Mario Barrios earlier in 2026. The flashy Mexican-American star, known for his speed, left hand, and power, has had a turbulent recent run that included losses but showed renewed focus in reclaiming elite status. This marks a high-profile defense on Mexican Independence Day weekend.

Conor Benn (25-1, 14 KOs), son of legendary British fighter Nigel Benn, brings relentless pressure, volume punching, and toughness. He is fighting for his first world title after a strong recent stretch and enters as the underdog looking to impose his will and spoil Garcia’s party. The stylistic clash—Garcia’s speed and precision against Benn’s forward pressure and durability—has generated significant anticipation and some pre-fight tension.

Expect fireworks over the scheduled 12 rounds. Garcia is favored, but Benn’s aggression could force an exciting, high-paced fight if he can close the distance effectively.

Co-Main and Key Undercard Fights

The co-main event is a significant cruiserweight title clash: undefeated Jai Opetaia (30-0, 23 KOs), the Ring Magazine and Zuffa Boxing champion widely regarded as one of the top fighters at 200 pounds, faces Noel Mikaelian (also listed as Norair Mikaeljan, 28-3, 12 KOs), a durable and experienced contender holding or challenging for major hardware.

Other notable main-card bouts include:

Da’Mazion Vanhouter vs. Raphael Akpejiori (heavyweight) — rising prospect vs. experienced power puncher.

Mark Magsayo vs. Andres Cortes (lightweight) — former featherweight titleholder Magsayo against the undefeated Cortes in a competitive matchup.

Prelim/undercard fights (subject to final order) feature:

Jose Ramirez vs. Alexis Rocha (welterweight)

Abel Gonzalez vs. Raul Salomon (super middleweight)

Oswaldo Molina vs. Pablo Rubio (lightweight/catchweight)

Vlad Panin vs. Dakota Linger (super welterweight)

Sean Garcia vs. Abraham Morales (lightweight)

Fight Date, Start Times, and How to Watch

Date: Saturday, September 12, 2026 (early Sunday morning in the UK and similar time zones).

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Approximate start times:

Prelims: 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT

Main card: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT (1:00 a.m. BST Sunday)

Main event ring walks: around 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT (approximately 4:00 a.m. BST Sunday)

How to watch Garcia vs. Benn:

United States (and select other regions including parts of Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Australia): Live exclusively on Paramount+. Included with a standard subscription—no additional pay-per-view fee.

United Kingdom and Ireland: Live on DAZN via pay-per-view (around £24.99) or included with a DAZN Ultimate subscription. Stream via the DAZN app or website on compatible devices.

Availability varies by territory; check local platforms for exact access.

This card delivers championship action at the top with strong supporting bouts, making it one of Zuffa Boxing’s biggest events of the year. Garcia-Benn should provide the highlight, while Opetaia’s presence elevates the co-main significantly.