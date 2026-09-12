Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn Free Live Stream Fight Prelims September 12

Las Vegas is set for a massive night of boxing action as Ryan Garcia defends his WBC welterweight title against Conor Benn, and fight fans can catch the prelims free live on YouTube.

On Saturday, September 12, 2026, the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, hosts one of the year’s most anticipated Zuffa Boxing events, billed as USA vs. UK. Garcia (25-2, 20 KOs), the flashy American champion known as “King Ry,” puts his belt on the line against Britain’s hard-hitting “Destroyer” Conor Benn (25-1, 14 KOs) in a 12-round main event. The co-main features cruiserweight title action with Jai Opetaia facing Noel Mikaelian.

Garcia enters as the defending WBC champion after his dominant win over Mario Barrios earlier in the year, bringing power, speed, and his signature left hand. Benn, the son of legendary two-weight world champion Nigel Benn, is chasing his first world title and aims to prove his power translates back down to welterweight after recent successes.

The buildup has been electric, complete with heated press conferences and face-offs. Fans can expect fireworks both in and out of the ring on Mexican Independence Day weekend in Las Vegas.

While the main card streams on Paramount+ (starting around 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in the US) and DAZN in the UK and Ireland, boxing enthusiasts don’t have to wait—or pay—to get the night started. The prelims fight card is available via free live stream on YouTube, giving fans worldwide a front-row seat to the undercard action without a subscription.

The undercard is stacked with competitive bouts across multiple weight classes, featuring rising prospects and experienced campaigners looking to make a statement ahead of the title fights. Expected prelim matchups include:

The Garcia vs Benn Prelims Card

Lightweight: Oswaldo Molina vs. Pablo Rubio

Super middleweight: Abel Gonzalez vs. Raul Salomon

Super welterweight: Vlad Panin vs. Dakota Linger

Welterweight: Jose Ramirez vs. Alexis Rocha

Lightweight: Sean Garcia vs. Abraham Morales

Prelims are scheduled to begin around 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on Saturday, September 12, 2026. Search for the official DAZN Boxing or Zuffa Boxing channels on YouTube for the free live stream of the prelims card—perfect for building the hype before the main event fireworks.

Visit DAZN Boxing official YouTube channel for the Free Prelims Live Stream available for International NON-USA viewers only.