Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn: Free YouTube Prelims Live Stream, Fight Card, Start Time and How to Watch

Las Vegas is ready for a huge night of boxing as Ryan Garcia defends his WBC welterweight title against Conor Benn on Saturday, September 12, 2026. Before the main card gets underway, fight fans can watch the Garcia vs. Benn prelims live for free on YouTube.

The T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, hosts one of the most anticipated boxing events of the year, with the card billed as USA vs. UK. Garcia, known as “King Ry,” puts his title on the line against Britain’s hard-hitting “Destroyer,” Conor Benn, in a scheduled 12-round main event.

Garcia enters the fight with a record of 25-2 with 20 knockouts, while Benn brings a 25-1 record with 14 KOs.

Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn Fight Start Time

The Garcia vs. Benn prelims are scheduled to begin at around 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT, giving fans an opportunity to watch the early action before the championship bouts.

The main card is expected to begin at approximately 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in the United States.

Fans in the U.S. can watch the main card on Paramount+, while viewers in the UK and Ireland can follow the event on DAZN.

How to Watch Garcia vs. Benn Prelims Free on YouTube

The biggest attraction for fans looking to watch the action without a subscription is the free YouTube live stream of the prelims.

The preliminary card is scheduled to stream online, allowing boxing fans to watch the early bouts before the pay-TV and streaming main card begins.

For the official stream, search YouTube for the DAZN Boxing or Zuffa Boxing channels and look for the official live broadcast.

Watching the prelims early is also the best way to catch several intriguing matchups before Garcia and Benn headline the night.

Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn Prelims Fight Card

The preliminary card features fighters from several weight classes, with a mix of prospects and experienced contenders looking to make an impression.

Expected prelim matchups include:

Lightweight: Oswaldo Molina vs. Pablo Rubio

Super middleweight: Abel Gonzalez vs. Raul Salomon

Super welterweight: Vlad Panin vs. Dakota Linger

Welterweight: Jose Ramirez vs. Alexis Rocha

Lightweight: Sean Garcia vs. Abraham Morales

With the main event still hours away, these bouts offer fans plenty of boxing action to follow throughout the afternoon.

Why Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn Is a Must-Watch Fight

Garcia comes into the matchup as the defending champion following his win over Mario Barrios earlier in the year. The American star brings explosive speed, knockout power and his dangerous left hand into another major championship fight.

Benn presents a very different challenge. The British contender is the son of legendary two-weight world champion Nigel Benn and has built his reputation around aggressive pressure and punching power.

Benn is chasing his first world title and will be determined to show that he can compete at the highest level at welterweight.

The fight has already generated plenty of attention thanks to heated press conferences, intense face-offs and the long-running USA-versus-UK storyline.

Garcia vs. Benn in Las Vegas: What Fans Should Expect

With Garcia’s speed and explosiveness facing Benn’s pressure and power, the matchup has the ingredients for an entertaining championship fight.

The atmosphere should be even bigger with the event taking place during Mexican Independence Day weekend in Las Vegas, traditionally one of the busiest periods on the boxing calendar.

For fans, the best strategy is simple: tune in early for the free YouTube prelims, then switch to the appropriate platform for the Garcia-Benn main card.

Whether you’re a longtime boxing fan or just discovering the sport, the Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn fight card promises a packed night of championship boxing, rising contenders and high-stakes action.

Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn Quick Facts

Fight: Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn

Title: WBC Welterweight Championship

Date: Saturday, September 12, 2026

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nevada

Main card: Approximately 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Prelims: Approximately 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

Free prelims: YouTube

U.S. main card: Paramount+

UK/Ireland: DAZN

Main event: 12 rounds