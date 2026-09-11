Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn, Jai Opetaia vs. Noel Mikaelian Weigh-In Live Stream Video

LAS VEGAS — The final formality before one of 2026’s biggest boxing nights arrives Friday, as Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn step on the scale in Las Vegas ahead of their WBC welterweight title showdown on Saturday, September 12, at T-Mobile Arena.

The weigh-in, held the day before fight night, will determine whether both men have made the 147-pound limit, a question that carries extra weight given each fighter’s recent history on the scale. It also sets up the final staredown before they meet in the ring, and fans will be able to watch the proceedings live on the same platforms carrying the fight itself.

The co-main event Jai Opetaia vs. Noel Mikaelian also has the makings of an action packed fight. This is a cruiserweight spectacle that could steal the show on Saturday night. Opetaia will put his Zuffa cruiserweight title on the line.

How to Watch the Weigh-In

The Garcia-Benn card streams globally on Paramount+, included with any subscription at no extra cost, while DAZN holds exclusive UK and Ireland rights. Weigh-in coverage is typically carried on the same networks’ digital channels and social platforms like YouTube and Facebook in the hours before the ceremony, alongside coverage from Zuffa Boxing’s own channels. Fans should check Paramount+ and DAZN’s fight-week programming for the exact stream link and start time, as promoters traditionally confirm the precise hour of the ceremony during fight week itself.

For Garcia, weight has been a flashpoint before. He famously missed the limit ahead of his 2024 bout with Devin Haney, a miss that cost him a shot at that title and triggered a seven-figure side-bet payout to his opponent. That history has kept scrutiny on Friday’s weigh-in especially high.

Benn faces his own test. The Briton hasn’t made championship weight at 147 pounds in several years, having spent his last two fights campaigning at middleweight against Chris Eubank Jr. before returning to a catchweight three pounds above the welterweight limit against Regis Prograis in April. Whether he can comfortably strip down to 147 and still bring his usual speed and power has been one of the fight’s central storylines throughout fight week.

Garcia (25-2, 20 KOs) is defending the WBC welterweight title for the first time since claiming it from Mario Barrios by unanimous decision in February, a performance that included a first-round knockdown. Benn (25-1, 14 KOs) arrives as the WBC’s No. 1-ranked contender, chasing the first world title of his career — one his father, former two-weight world champion Nigel Benn, won decades earlier at a different weight class.

The bout caps months of back-and-forth between the two fighters on social media, which sharpened after Benn left longtime promoter Eddie Hearn for a reported multi-million-dollar deal with Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing earlier this year. Garcia has cast the matchup in nationalistic terms, framing it as a Mexican Independence Day weekend statement fight, while Benn has pushed back on the idea that Garcia is the bigger name walking into fight night.

Fight Card Details

What: Ryan Garcia (c) vs. Conor Benn, WBC welterweight world title, and Jai Opetaia (c) vs. Noel Mikaelian, Zuffa cruiserweight world title

When: Weigh-in Friday, September 11 at 5:00 PM PT; fight Saturday, September 12, 2026

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Streaming: Paramount+ (worldwide, excluding UK/Ireland); DAZN (UK and Ireland)

Promoters: Zuffa Boxing and Ring Magazine

Saturday’s card also lands on a loaded night of combat sports, sharing Mexican Independence Day weekend real estate with Noche UFC, which streams earlier in the evening before the Garcia-Benn broadcast takes over.