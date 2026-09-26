Takuma Inoue vs. Tenshin Nasukawa 2: Start Time, How to Watch Live and Fight Preview

Takuma Inoue vs. Tenshin Nasukawa 2 is set for Sunday, September 27, as the two Japanese stars meet again with the WBC bantamweight championship on the line at Toyota Arena Tokyo.

Inoue won their first meeting by unanimous decision in November 2025. Now, Nasukawa gets another opportunity to take the title, while Inoue looks to successfully defend his belt for a second time.

For boxing fans in the United States, the fight will stream live on DAZN. The event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 a.m. ET, with Inoue and Nasukawa expected to make their ring walks at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET.

Inoue vs. Nasukawa 2 date and start time

The rematch takes place Sunday, September 27, 2026, at Toyota Arena Tokyo in Tokyo, Japan.

According to the WBC, the event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. JST, with the main-event ring walks expected around 7:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. JST. The exact ring-walk time can change depending on the length of the earlier fights.

Inoue vs. Nasukawa 2 time by location

United States: 3:30 a.m. ET event start; approximately 7:00 a.m. ET main event

Japan: 4:30 p.m. JST event start; approximately 8:00 p.m. JST main event

Mexico: 1:30 a.m. Central Mexico Time

Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Panama: 2:30 a.m.

Argentina, Uruguay and Chile: 4:30 a.m.

Spain: 9:30 a.m.

The WBC lists these regional start times for the event.

How to watch Inoue vs. Nasukawa 2 live online

United States

Fans in the U.S. can watch Inoue vs. Nasukawa 2 live on DAZN. The WBC lists DAZN as the U.S. broadcaster, with the event beginning at 3:30 a.m. ET.

Japan

In Japan, the fight will be available through Amazon Prime Video. WWBC Boxing

Latin America

The WBC lists ESPN Knockout as the Latin American broadcaster.

Tip for U.S. viewers: Because this is a Tokyo card, the main event takes place very early Sunday morning in North America. Viewers who don’t want to miss the opening fights should plan to be online before 3:30 a.m. ET.

Why is Inoue vs. Nasukawa 2 happening?

The rematch stems from their first fight on November 24, 2025.

Inoue defeated Nasukawa by unanimous decision over 12 rounds to win the vacant WBC bantamweight championship. The WBC describes the fight as a technical battle in which Nasukawa started strongly before Inoue adjusted and controlled more of the second half.

Nasukawa then rebuilt his title credentials by defeating former two-division champion Juan Francisco Estrada in a WBC final eliminator. That victory earned him another shot at Inoue and the WBC belt.

Inoue, meanwhile, made his first defense of the championship against former four-division world champion Kazuto Ioka in May 2026, winning by unanimous decision.

That gives the rematch an intriguing storyline: both fighters have had another significant test since their first meeting, and both now have additional information about what the other can do over 12 rounds.

What could change in the rematch?

The first fight provides both corners with a 12-round blueprint.

Nasukawa showed early success in the opening meeting, but Inoue’s adjustments became increasingly important as the fight progressed. The WBC notes that Inoue adapted defensively, neutralized Nasukawa’s attack and took control of the latter stages.

The key question for the challenger is whether he can sustain his early success for the entire fight this time.

For Inoue, the challenge is different. As the defending champion, he has to deal with an opponent who has already experienced his timing, distance and tactics at championship distance.

The rematch therefore isn’t simply a replay of the first fight. Both fighters have had another bout at the elite level since November, and both have had additional time to study the first encounter.

Full Inoue vs. Nasukawa 2 fight card

The Tokyo card features several significant fights alongside the main event.

The WBC title fights include:

Takuma Inoue vs. Tenshin Nasukawa — WBC bantamweight championship

Tomoya Tsuboi vs. Ricardo Malajika — vacant WBC super-flyweight championship

The card also includes Ryosuke Nishida vs. Sam Goodman, along with additional bouts.

Where to watch Inoue vs. Nasukawa 2

United States: DAZN

Japan: Amazon Prime Video

Latin America: ESPN Knockout

The event is scheduled for Sunday, September 27, 2026, from Toyota Arena Tokyo. The U.S. broadcast begins at approximately 3:30 a.m. ET, with the main event expected around 7:00 a.m. ET.