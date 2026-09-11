Utah Boxing’s Past, Present and Future Come Together for Historic Two-Night Event

Inaugural Utah Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Sept. 17, followed by ChampIions for Champions Pro/Am Invitational Sept. 18 at the Fullmer Legacy Center

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Some of the most storied names in Utah boxing will be honored alongside a new generation of fighters during a two-night celebration of the sport, September 17–18, at the Fullmer Legacy Center in South Jordan.

The inaugural Utah Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place Thursday, September 17, followed on Friday, September 18, by the Champions for Champions Pro/Am Invitational, featuring four professional bouts and six amateur matchups.

Hosted by the Fullmer Legacy Foundation in partnership with Rocky Mountain Golden Gloves, the events will bring together former champions, fighters, coaches, families and fans while raising funds to support free youth boxing and mentorship programs at the Fullmer Legacy Center.

“This means a lot to our family and to the boxing community,” said Larry Fullmer, Chairman of the Fullmer Legacy Foundation. “Gene and Don loved this sport, and they understood what it could teach a young person about discipline, perseverance and character. To be able to honor the people who helped build boxing in Utah, and then watch a new generation of fighters step into the ring the following night, is exactly what we hoped this Center would become. I think my brothers would be very proud.”

Inaugural Utah Boxing Hall of Fame — September 17

The first Utah Boxing Hall of Fame class will recognize 11 individuals whose careers and contributions helped shape boxing in Utah, including legendary fighters from the Fullmer family and figures whose influence extends well beyond the state.

Among the inaugural honorees are former world middleweight champion Gene Fullmer, world-title contender Don Fullmer, and former WBC featherweight champion Danny “Little Red” Lopez.

The evening will bring together inductees and their families, former fighters, coaches and members of Utah’s boxing community for dinner and the induction ceremony.

A private meet-and-greet with inductees and special guests will be held for VIP guests prior to the event.

Thursday, September 17, 2026

Fullmer Legacy Center

10960 S. Park Road

South Jordan, Utah 84095

VIP Meet-and-Greet: 5:30 p.m. (for VIP tables)

Doors Open: 6:00 p.m.

Dinner and Induction Program: 6:30 p.m.

Champions for Champions Pro/Am Invitational — September 18

On Friday, the focus moves from Utah boxing history to the fighters carrying the sport forward.

The Champions for Champions Pro/Am Invitational will feature four professional bouts and six amateur matchups, bringing established fighters, rising professionals and young amateur athletes together on one card.

The professional card is headlined by Whitney Gomez, originally from Utah and now residing in Oregon, facing Danna Pineda of Orosi, California.

Professional Card

Whitney Gomez (Utah/Oregon) vs. Danna Pineda (Orosi, California)

Esera Losefa (Portland, Oregon) vs. Jett Blackwell (Fresno, California)

Jon Bryant (Utah) vs. Myles Mizell (Atlanta, Georgia)

Isaiah Velasco (Utah) vs. Armando Huerta (Utah)

The evening will also showcase six amateur bouts featuring fighters from Utah and regional boxing programs.

Amateur Card

Jorge Bustamante — Rolling with the Punches vs. Jeremiah Wagner — Razor’s Edge

Corbin Warr — Rolling with the Punches vs. Sebastian Mazeneth — Deorum

Tanner Gurule — Fullmer Boxing vs. Kage Bonilla — Die Standing

Andrus Antunez — Dave’s Boxing vs. Maximiliano Ruiz — Deorum

James Hoak — Rolling with the Punches vs. Isaiah Garcia — Die Standing

Owen Widener — Fullmer Boxing vs. Edgar Breton — Unaffiliated

Fight card subject to change.

Friday, September 18, 2026

Fullmer Legacy Center

10960 S. Park Road

South Jordan, Utah 84095

Tickets: $60

Boxing With a Purpose

While the weekend celebrates boxing, its larger purpose is rooted in the young people served by the Fullmer Legacy Foundation.

The nonprofit provides free boxing and mentorship opportunities for youth at the 16,500-square-foot Fullmer Legacy Center, using the discipline and structure of the sport to help young people develop confidence, resilience, accountability and a sense of community.

“We are proud of the boxing tradition represented by the Fullmer name, but carrying that legacy forward means making sure the next generation has opportunities,” Holt said. “For us, that means keeping these programs accessible to kids and creating a place where they know they belong.”

The events coincide with Utah Youth Sports Giving Day, running September 12–26. During the statewide campaign, donations to participating youth sports organizations may qualify for matching funds, subject to campaign rules and available funding.

For the Fullmer Legacy Foundation, funds raised through the campaign will help support its commitment to keeping youth boxing free.

Proceeds from the Utah Boxing Hall of Fame and Champions for Champions events also support youth programs at the Fullmer Legacy Center.

Event at a Glance

Utah Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Thursday, September 17, 2026

Fullmer Legacy Center, South Jordan

VIP Meet-and-Greet: 5:30 p.m.

Doors: 6:00 p.m.

Dinner and Program: 6:30 p.m.

Tickets: $50

Limited VIP Tables (includes both nights): $2,500

Champions for Champions Pro/Am Invitational

Friday, September 18, 2026

Fullmer Legacy Center, South Jordan

Four professional bouts and six amateur bouts

Tickets: $60

For tickets, event information and information about the Fullmer Legacy Foundation, visit FullmerLegacy.org.