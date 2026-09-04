Watch Andy Ruiz Jr vs Damian Knyba Fight Livestream on DAZN and TNT Sports

Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. returns to the ring after a two-year layoff when he faces towering Polish contender Damian Knyba on Friday, September 4, 2026, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The 12-round, non-title heavyweight bout headlines the third edition of TNT Sports and DAZN’s monthly boxing series, “The Fight.” The matchup marks Ruiz’s first fight under a new multi-fight deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and his first ring appearance since a majority draw with Jarrell Miller in August 2024.

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Damian Knyba: Fight Preview

Ruiz Jr. (35-2-1, 22 KOs), the 36-year-old Mexican-American known as “The Destroyer,” shocked the boxing world in June 2019 when he stopped Anthony Joshua to claim the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles.

Ruiz lost the rematch later that year and has fought sparingly since. His recent record includes wins over Chris Arreola and Luis Ortiz, followed by his majority draw with Miller. Now, after a lengthy layoff, Ruiz is looking to make a statement in his comeback fight.

He has reunited with longtime trainer Manny Robles and weighed in at 254.3 pounds, his lightest in years. The weight cut could signal improved conditioning as Ruiz looks to regain his place among the heavyweight division’s top contenders.

Knyba (17-1, 11 KOs), the 30-year-old, 6-foot-7 “Polish Hussar,” brings a major size advantage into the matchup. The New Jersey-based heavyweight has an 86-inch reach and possesses the power to make Ruiz pay for mistakes.

Knyba’s lone defeat came by third-round stoppage against Agit Kabayel in a WBC interim title fight in January 2026. A victory over a former unified world champion would significantly raise Knyba’s profile after he built a solid record on regional cards.

Fighting at the Prudential Center for the fourth time, Knyba will also have the backing of the local crowd as he looks to derail Ruiz’s comeback and score the biggest win of his career.

Ruiz has called himself a “giant slayer” and has expressed ambitions of becoming a two-time heavyweight world champion by challenging for the belts vacated by Oleksandr Usyk.

A win over Knyba would be an important first step toward that goal. However, after nearly two years away from the ring, Ruiz must prove that he can still compete at the highest level of the heavyweight division.

For Knyba, the opportunity is just as significant. A victory over Ruiz would provide the biggest win of his career and potentially move him into the conversation for major heavyweight fights.

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Damian Knyba Undercard

The Ruiz Jr. vs. Knyba card features several competitive matchups, including:

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Austin “Ammo” Williams — middleweights, for the WBO Global title and other regional belts

Alan Chaves vs. Eridson Garcia — lightweights, WBO Latino title

Zaquin Moses vs. Angel Antonio Contreras — super featherweights

How to Watch Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Damian Knyba

Coverage begins around 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on TNT and truTV in the United States, with the Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Damian Knyba main event expected to begin around 10:15–11 p.m. ET.

The full card will also stream live worldwide on DAZN. Prelims and the main card will be available through the DAZN app and platform for subscribers.

Promoted by Matchroom, with Top Rank involvement in the series, the event represents a key test for both heavyweights in a fluid division.

Ruiz aims to prove that he still belongs among the elite after a prolonged period of inactivity, while Knyba is looking for a career-defining upset in front of a supportive New Jersey crowd.

The matchup presents an intriguing size-vs.-speed clash: Ruiz brings experience, fast hands and proven championship pedigree, while Knyba enters with a significant height and reach advantage. If Ruiz can close the distance and maintain his conditioning, his experience could prove decisive. If Knyba can use his size and reach effectively, he has the tools to make Ruiz’s comeback a difficult one.

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Damian Knyba promises to be an important heavyweight fight, with both men having plenty to gain when they step into the ring at the Prudential Center.