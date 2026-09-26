Watch BKFC 94: Darren Till vs Yoel Romero Livestream and Fight Replay on Triller TV

The much anticipated Darren Till vs Yoel Romero clash will be the headline event for BKFC 94 on Saturday, September 26, 2026. The two former UFC title challengers will give their all in a bare-knuckle boxing showdown at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

The Till vs Romero fight is another example of BKFC using established combat sports names to build major events.

Both men have already competed at the highest levels of MMA, but bare-knuckle boxing presents a different set of technical and strategic demands. Their previous careers provide plenty of context, yet neither fighter has a large BKFC sample size from which to draw conclusions.

That makes BKFC 94 particularly relevant for fans interested in how established MMA stars adapt to bare-knuckle competition.

With the event taking place in Till’s home country, the Manchester setting adds another layer to an already high-profile matchup.

Final Thoughts

Darren Till vs Yoel Romero is the headline attraction at BKFC 94, bringing together two former UFC title challengers for a bare-knuckle contest at Manchester’s AO Arena.

Till arrives with a 1-0 BKFC record after his knockout victory over Aaron Chalmers, while Romero enters with the same promotional record following his victory over Theo Doukas.

The fight is scheduled for September 26, 2026, with BKFC listing the event for 2 p.m. ET and DAZN among the viewing options.

Fan can also watch the event on Triller TV, the live stream will also be available on DAZN for replays. Visit www.TrillerTV.com for more information.

For combat sports fans, the central question is not simply which former UFC star has the better resume. It is how two elite level veterans translate their established skills into the unique demands of bare-knuckle boxing.

Till and Romero were two of the most exciting fighters in the mixed martial arts genre but now they will also show the fight world that they can bring the same fierceness into a different sport and its must watch TV.