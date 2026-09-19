Watch Chrisean “Holy Hands” Malone (Rock) Pro Boxing Debut Against Ku’Shiyah Williams on BLK Prime Livestream PPV

Baltimore native Chrisean Malone, widely known as Chrisean Rock and fighting under the nickname “Holy Hands,” is scheduled to make her official professional boxing debut against Ku’Shiyah Williams on Saturday, September 19, 2026. The bout headlines Skyy Myles Promotions’ “The Supper” event at the Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor in Baltimore, Maryland, and will stream live on BLK Prime pay-per-view.

Both fighters are billed as making their professional debuts. Malone, competing under her birth name, previously secured a split-decision victory in a crossover bout against Zenith Zion in April 2026 in Philadelphia. That earlier contest, which featured a knockdown by Malone in the first round, is not counted on her official BoxRec professional record, which stands at 0-0 heading into this matchup. Williams, fighting out of North Carolina, enters with limited public profile compared to her opponent.

The card is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET on BLK Prime PPV, priced at approximately $29.99. Malone’s bout is expected later on the card, with ring walks estimated around 10–11 p.m. ET depending on the pacing of earlier fights. Doors open earlier in the evening for in-person attendees. The undercard features hometown fighters including Lorenzo “Truck” Simpson.

Pre-fight tensions escalated during promotional face-offs in Baltimore. Videos captured heated verbal exchanges that turned physical, with Malone throwing punches at Williams before officials separated the pair. The incident has added extra anticipation to the matchup.

Malone has emphasized her commitment to professional boxing, stating she obtained her pro license and intends to move beyond celebrity-style contests. She has trained in the Baltimore area, including connections to local gyms, and has highlighted faith, discipline, and preparation in her promotional messaging. The event marks a homecoming for the West Baltimore native, who has built a large following through reality television (including Zeus Network’s Baddies), music, and social media.

Fans can access the live stream via BLK Prime’s pay-per-view platform.