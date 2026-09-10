Watch It Live: Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn Final Press Conference Streaming Free on YouTube

Fight week has arrived in Las Vegas, and boxing fans won’t have to pay a cent to watch the two men at the center of it all go face-to-face at the final pre-fight press conference event on Thursday.

WBC welterweight champion Ryan Garcia and mandatory challenger Conor Benn are set to collide September 12 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and as the countdown to fight night ticks down, the promotion behind the bout – Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing – is opening its doors to the public one more time before the gloves come off.

The final fight-week press conference will stream live and free on YouTube on Zuffa Boxing, Ring Magazine and DAZN official channels, giving fans everywhere a front-row seat to what has already been one of the most heated build-ups in recent boxing memory.

The rivalry between Garcia and Benn didn’t start in a boxing ring it started at an awards show, according to Garcia, who has said Benn got physical with him in a run-in two years ago. That personal history has fueled a public back-and-forth ever since, and the two finally have a stage to settle it.

Garcia arrives as the reigning WBC welterweight titleholder after a dominant unanimous decision win over Mario Barrios in February, a performance that included a first-round knockdown. Benn, meanwhile, enters as the mandatory challenger and the WBC’s number-one contender, having returned to action with a unanimous decision win over Regis Prograis in April. That win came in Benn’s promotional debut for Zuffa Boxing after he split from longtime promoter Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing to sign a multi-year, multi-fight deal with White’s new venture.

The two fighters have already traded shots at a heated Fanatics Fest press event in New York, where Garcia had to be held back after grabbing a microphone and Benn fired back that his rival “talks enough for the both of us.” Expect the fight-week finale to bring more of the same.

Final press conferences are where fight week tension boils over, it’s where the trash talk turns face-to-face, where fighters size each other up for the cameras, and where the promotion lays out the last word on fight-night logistics. For a matchup that’s carried this much heat, from Garcia and Benn’s personal history to the legal tug-of-war between Golden Boy Promotions and Zuffa Boxing that nearly derailed the bout entirely, the final press conference is essentially the last chapter of the story before the two men let their fists do the talking.

Fans can catch the press conference live and on Thursday, September 10 at 5:00 PM PT on Zuffa Boxing’s official YouTube channel (@zuffaboxing), which has become the promotion’s home for fight coverage, weigh-ins, and behind-the-scenes content since launching earlier this year. Ring Magazine and DAZN will also broadcast the live stream on their official YouTube channels. No subscription or pay-per-view purchase is required to watch the press conference just a YouTube account and a few minutes to spare.

The fight itself is a separate matter: Garcia vs. Benn will stream live on Paramount+ in the United States, Canada, and Latin America, and on DAZN in the UK and Ireland, as part of Zuffa Boxing’s broadcast deal.

This is Garcia’s first defense of the WBC welterweight title he won in February, and a statement opportunity against a Benn who is jumping up in weight after two headline fights against Chris Eubank Jr. at a 150-pound catchweight. For Benn, it’s a chance to finally challenge for a world title after years of near-misses and a career-long wait to fight at the sport’s highest level.

Whatever gets said at the podium this week, one thing is certain: by the time Garcia and Benn touch gloves on September 12, there won’t be much left unsaid.