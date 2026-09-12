Watch Mark Magsayo vs. Andres Cortes Fight on the Garcia vs. Benn Paramount Livestream

Mark Magsayo vs. Andres Cortes: Preview, Fight Card Details, and What to Expect on the Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn Undercard

Former WBC featherweight champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo of the Philippines faces undefeated lightweight contender Andres “Savage” Cortes in a 10-round lightweight bout that opens the main card of the Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn event. The matchup takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 12, 2026 (September 13 Manila time), as part of a stacked Zuffa Boxing card headlined by Garcia’s first defense of the WBC welterweight title.

This clash pits experience and championship pedigree against an unbeaten prospect looking to break into the title picture at 135 pounds. It is one of the more compelling undercard fights on a night that also features cruiserweight title action and rising heavyweights.

Date: Saturday, September 12, 2026

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Weight class: Lightweight (135 lbs)

Scheduled rounds: 10

Main card start: Approximately 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Broadcast: Paramount+ in the United States; DAZN (PPV or Ultimate Tier) in the UK, Ireland, and select international territories.

Magsayo and Cortes both made weight (Magsayo at 134.5 lbs, Cortes at 135 lbs). The bout is expected to open the main card portion of the show.

Tale of the Tape

Mark Magsayo

Record: 29-2 (19 KOs)

Age: 31

Hometown: Tagbilaran City, Bohol, Philippines

Stance: Orthodox

Background: Former WBC featherweight champion. Won the title with a majority decision over Gary Russell Jr. in 2022. Lost it in his first defense to Rey Vargas and followed with a loss to Brandon Figueroa. He has won five straight since, including a fifth-round TKO of Feargal McCrory in his Zuffa Boxing debut in April 2026. Magsayo has moved up from featherweight/super featherweight and views 135 as a natural home. He is ranked in the top 10 by several major sanctioning bodies at lightweight.

Andres Cortes

Record: 25-0 (13 KOs)

Age: 29

Hometown: Las Vegas / Henderson, Nevada area

Stance: Orthodox

Background: Undefeated prospect who has steadily climbed the ranks with wins over solid opposition including Xavier Martinez, Abraham Nova, and a unanimous decision over Eridson Garcia in the main event of the same April 2026 Zuffa card where Magsayo scored his stoppage win. Cortes has called out bigger names and sees this as a showcase opportunity in his hometown.

Odds have fluctuated, with some listings showing Magsayo as a slight favorite and others closer to even money, reflecting the stylistic intrigue.

Magsayo is seeking to re-establish himself as a legitimate contender after his featherweight title reign ended. A win over an undefeated fighter on a high-profile Zuffa card under Dana White’s promotion would boost his ranking and put him closer to eliminators or a shot at titles held by fighters such as William Zepeda or Shakur Stevenson. He has spoken confidently about ending Cortes’ unbeaten streak and has responded to pre-fight trash talk by noting that he has already faced higher-level opposition.

Cortes, fighting in front of a hometown Las Vegas crowd, aims to prove he belongs among the elite lightweights. A victory over a former world champion would be his biggest career statement yet and could accelerate talks for bigger opportunities. Both men shared the April 2026 Zuffa card and the matchup developed naturally after Cortes’ post-fight comments and Magsayo’s strong performance.