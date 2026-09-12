Watch Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn Championship Boxing Live on Paramount+

Ryan Garcia puts his WBC welterweight title on the line against Conor Benn in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with undefeated Jai Opetaia taking on Noel Mikaelian in a Zuffa championship cruiserweight co-main event. The stacked boxing event will stream live on Paramount+ the popular entertainment streaming service in the USA and on DAZN internationally.

The two fights bring very different styles and storylines to a card promoted under the Zuffa Boxing banner. Garcia, the flashy American champion, is making his first title defense after capturing the belt with a decision victory over Mario Barrios. Benn, meanwhile, returns to 147 pounds in pursuit of his first world title after competing at higher weights.

Garcia vs. Benn: Speed Meets Pressure

Garcia (25-2, 1 NC, 20 KOs) enters the matchup with some of the division’s most dangerous speed, sharp counterpunching, and left-hand power. His ability to fight defensively while quickly punishing opponents makes him particularly dangerous against aggressive fighters.

Benn (25-1, 14 KOs), known as the “Destroyer,” brings an entirely different approach. The son of British boxing legend Nigel Benn, he thrives on pressure, volume, forward movement, and toughness.

One of the biggest questions surrounding Benn is how his return to welterweight will affect him. After recent action at middleweight and a previous doping-related absence, the physical demands of making 147 pounds could become an important factor.

That creates an intriguing stylistic clash: Garcia’s timing and accuracy against Benn’s relentless pressure.

Garcia enters as the clear favorite, with his speed, power, and familiarity with the Las Vegas spotlight giving him significant advantages. But Benn has the kind of power and determination that could quickly change the fight if he manages to close the distance and force Garcia into extended exchanges.

Jai Opetaia vs. Noel Mikaelian

In the co-main event, Australian southpaw Jai Opetaia (30-0, 23 KOs) looks to strengthen his claim as the premier cruiserweight when he faces two-time world champion Noel Mikaelian (28-3, 12 KOs).

Opetaia has established himself as one of the division’s most dangerous fighters, combining speed, precision, power, and defensive awareness. With The Ring and Zuffa titles already part of his résumé, he enters the fight as a heavy favorite.

Mikaelian brings valuable championship experience and a durable, technically sound style. His height and ring IQ could give him opportunities to make Opetaia work, although controversy surrounding cruiserweight title politics and potential WBC implications has added another layer to the buildup.

Opetaia’s offensive variety and ability to manage distance should allow him to dictate the pace. If Mikaelian cannot disrupt that rhythm, the undefeated Australian could gradually break him down and potentially force a late stoppage.

Overall, the card brings together established stars, ambitious challengers, and contrasting styles under the bright lights of Las Vegas.

Garcia’s speed, timing, and power could prove decisive against Benn, making the main event a potential highlight-reel matchup if Benn succeeds in turning it into a close-range battle.

Opetaia, meanwhile, figures to have the more methodical path to victory. His technical ability and offensive output should allow him to control Mikaelian over the course of the fight, whether the contest goes the distance or ends with a late stoppage.

For both winners, a strong performance in Las Vegas could open the door to even bigger opportunities in their respective divisions.