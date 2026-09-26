Watch Tony Ferguson vs Mahmoud Sebie, Cejudo vs Walton Fight Live on Misfits Boxing

El Cucuy Returns: Tony Ferguson Defends His Misfits Middleweight Crown Tonight in Miami

The boogeyman is back.

Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson steps into the Misfits Boxing ring tonight to make the first defense of his middleweight title, and the stakes could not be higher. On a stacked card headlined by former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo’s professional boxing debut, Ferguson faces former Olympic Greco-Roman wrestler Mahmoud Sebie (also known as Mahmoud Fawzy) at the James L. Knight Center in Miami. The entire event streams live on DAZN.⁠

From Octagon Legend to Boxing Champion

Ferguson’s journey to this moment has been pure combat-sports theater. After an iconic UFC run that included an interim lightweight title and some of the most memorable performances of the last decade, the 42-year-old reinvented himself under the Misfits banner.

He announced his arrival with a third-round TKO of influencer Salt Papi to claim the interim middleweight strap. Months later he unified the title with a dominant unanimous decision over Warren Spencer. Two fights, two wins, and a championship belt around his waist. Now he brings that same relentless pressure, unorthodox movement, and iron will back to Miami for title defense number one.

A Last-Minute Twist Makes It Even Better

The original opponent, former soccer player Kenzo Biyong, was forced to withdraw just days out due to travel complications. In stepped Sebie, a 2016 Olympian for Egypt, five-time African wrestling champion, and a fighter with mixed-rules and MMA experience. The late change only adds to the drama. Ferguson has always thrived in chaos. A former Olympic wrestler with a striking background presents a completely different puzzle than a soccer-to-combat sports convert, and El Cucuy is the kind of fighter who turns those puzzles into highlight-reel moments.

This isn’t just another influencer boxing show. It’s a legitimate crossover spectacle featuring:

Henry Cejudo making his pro boxing debut against actor and rising prospect Javon “Wanna” Walton

Ferguson’s middleweight title defense against Sebie

Additional title and showcase bouts that blend established combat athletes with rising names

Misfits has built its reputation on big personalities, big moments, and fights that actually deliver. Ferguson’s presence guarantees the latter. His style constant pressure, creative punching angles, and that trademark refusal to take a step backward translates perfectly to the boxing ring. Fans who watched him dismantle opponents in the UFC or light up the Misfits canvas already know what to expect: pure entertainment.

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, September 26, 2026

Venue: James L. Knight Center, Miami, Florida

Streaming: Live on DAZN

Whether you’re a longtime Ferguson fan who remembers the prime El Cucuy years or a newer combat sports viewer drawn to the wild energy of Misfits Boxing, tonight is appointment viewing. The champion is ready. The challenger is in. The stage is set in Miami.

Don’t miss El Cucuy defend what’s his.