Ben Whittaker vs Conor Wallace: Watch the IBF Light Heavyweight Eliminator Livestream on DAZN

British Olympic silver medallist Ben Whittaker steps into the biggest professional test of his career on Saturday night, October 3, 2026, when he faces Australia-based southpaw Conor Wallace in an IBF light-heavyweight title final eliminator at Utilita Arena in Birmingham.

The 12-round clash, promoted by Matchroom Boxing and streaming live on DAZN, also sees Whittaker defend his WBC Silver title. The winner becomes the mandatory challenger to unified champion Dmitry Bivol (who holds the IBF, WBA and WBO belts), with Bivol expected to face Callum Smith in December. For both men, victory opens a clear path toward a world title shot.

Whittaker, 29, enters with a 12-0-1 record (9 KOs). Known as “The Surgeon,” the West Bromwich fighter has looked increasingly clinical since switching to Matchroom and training under Andy Lee. His last four opponents were stopped in a combined six rounds or fewer, including a second-round TKO of Richard Rivera on his US debut in June. Tall, rangy and flashy, the 6ft 3in orthodox boxer thrives on speed, timing and showmanship, though critics note he still lacks extensive championship-distance experience.

Wallace, 30, brings a 17-1 record (12 KOs) and the higher IBF ranking (No. 2 to Whittaker’s No. 3). Born in Newry, Northern Ireland, and based in Brisbane, the 6ft 4in southpaw is durable, experienced over 12 rounds and carries genuine power. His sole loss came early in his career and was later avenged. This marks his first fight outside Australia and represents a massive opportunity to upset the heavily favoured home fighter.

The build-up has featured heated exchanges. Whittaker has dismissed Wallace as a “stepping stone,” declaring he is “meant to be here” while his opponent is merely “happy to be here.” Wallace has responded by promising to spoil the party and deliver the performance of his life on the big stage.

A raucous Birmingham crowd is expected to back Whittaker, who returns to familiar territory for what promoters bill as his toughest assignment yet. Bookmakers make the Brit a heavy favourite, reflecting his recent finishing form and home advantage, yet Wallace’s awkward southpaw style and ranking make him a credible threat if the fight stretches into the later rounds.

The undercard features several British title bouts, including Bilal Fawaz versus Eithan James and Sean Bruce against Hamza Uddin. Main-card action begins around 7pm BST, with the headline fighters expected to enter the ring near 10pm. DAZN will livestream the event online and it is promoted by Matchroom boxing.

For Whittaker, a dominant win keeps the momentum rolling toward world-level contention and cements his status as one of British boxing’s brightest prospects. For Wallace, an upset would rewrite the script and thrust him into the title picture. Either way, Saturday’s eliminator promises high drama in the light-heavyweight division.