BKFC 95 Newark: Jamel Herring vs. John Dodson – Watch the Free Prelims Livestream on YouTube Tonight

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, tonight (Saturday, October 17, 2026) for BKFC 95, headlined by a true champ-vs-champ clash. BKFC bantamweight champion Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring puts his title on the line against BKFC flyweight champion John “The Magician” Dodson in a highly anticipated bare-knuckle showdown.⁠

Herring, the former WBO junior lightweight boxing world champion and U.S. Marine veteran, enters undefeated at 2-0 in BKFC after capturing the bantamweight belt. Dodson, the explosive UFC veteran and current flyweight titleholder, moves up in weight looking to become a two-division champion with a strong 4-0-1 BKFC record. The size and style contrast—Herring’s boxing fundamentals and reach against Dodson’s speed, power, and aggression—makes this one of the most compelling matchups on the BKFC calendar.⁠

Free Prelims Live on YouTube

You don’t have to wait for the main card to experience the intensity of bare-knuckle action. The BKFC 95 prelims stream free live on YouTube starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. (available in the U.S. and Canada via Fight Network).

The undercard features hungry prospects, debuting talent, and fighters looking to force their way onto future main cards. Expect early finishes and the raw energy that defines BKFC. Prelims are also available free on TrillerTV.

Fight Card Line-Up

Main Card (approx. 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, available on BKFC+, DAZN, TrillerTV+, and other platforms):

Main Event: Jamel Herring (c) vs. John Dodson – BKFC Bantamweight Title

Jimmie Rivera vs. Brandon Meyer – Welterweight

Tony Soto vs. Anthony Pike – Lightweight

Santo Curatolo vs. Anthony Yost

Additional bouts including Dalvin Blair vs. Paris Boyd and more

Prelims include matchups such as Mike Medrano vs. Rob Emerson, Dylan Pitt vs. Nicholas Saragosa, and Gabrielle Roman vs. Brooke Evans (card subject to change).⁠

Both fighters made weight cleanly, Herring at 134.4 lbs and Dodson at 134.8 lbs setting the stage for a competitive five-round title fight.

Don’t miss the free live stream of the BKFC 95 prelims starting at 8 p.m. ET. The most violent two minutes in sports is about to heat up in Newark.