Canelo Alvarez vs Christian Mbilli Final Press Conference Live Stream Video

Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli final press conference live stream is today (Thursday, October 29, 2026), as fight week builds toward their WBC super middleweight title clash on Saturday, October 31, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event is part of the Riyadh Season “Mexico vs. The World” card. Canelo Alvarez (63-3-2, 39 KOs) challenges undefeated WBC champion Christian Mbilli (also referred to as M’billi; 29-0-1, 24 KOs) in Canelo’s first fight since his September 2025 loss to Terence Crawford.⁠

Press Conference Date, Time, and Schedule

Fight week activities follow this timeline (Riyadh local time, UTC+3):

Grand arrivals: Wednesday, October 28

Press conferences: Thursday, October 29, at 9:00 PM Riyadh time

Ceremonial weigh-in: Friday, October 30, at 9:00 PM Riyadh time

Fight night: Saturday, October 31

In major time zones, the final press conference starts around:

1:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM CT / 10:00 AM PT (United States)

6:00 PM BST / 5:00 PM GMT (UK; confirm local conversion as clocks may vary)

12:00 PM Central Mexico time (per Azteca Deportes coverage)

Times can shift slightly based on the full media schedule. The presser typically features both fighters, promoters, and a face-off, with questions covering styles, confidence, Canelo’s return after 13 months, and Mbilli’s pressure-oriented approach.⁠

How to Watch the Canelo vs. Mbilli Final Press Conference Live Stream

The final press conference streams free on major platforms:

DAZN and the DAZN Boxing YouTube channel (primary official coverage)

Ring Magazine YouTube and social channels

Azteca Deportes platforms (Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, website, and app) — strong option for Spanish-language viewers

Other boxing outlets and social media (X/Twitter, Instagram) often carry live or highlight feeds

Search “Canelo Mbilli press conference live” on YouTube or check DAZN Boxing / Ring Magazine channels closer to start time for the exact stream link. Replays and highlights usually appear quickly afterward

Fight Background and What to Expect

Canelo aims to reclaim a world title at 168 lbs after the Crawford defeat and subsequent recovery/elbow issues that contributed to the original September date being postponed. Mbilli, the Cameroon-born French fighter based in Montreal, makes his first full defense after being elevated following Crawford’s retirement. He is known for high-volume pressure and power (24 of 29 wins by KO).⁠

Expect strong talk from both sides. Mbilli has repeatedly said the timing is perfect and that he plans to “destroy” Canelo with aggression and combinations. Canelo has called Mbilli’s style “simple” in places while praising the action potential and expressing full confidence he will win the title. The final face-off and Q&A often produce the most memorable moments of fight week.

Fight Night Quick Details (Saturday, October 31)

Venue: The Venue / ANB Arena / Kingdom Arena area, Riyadh

Broadcast: DAZN PPV (typically $79.99 US / equivalent in other regions; included with some DAZN Ultimate plans)

Approximate U.S. times (subject to change): Prelims earlier in the day; main card mid-afternoon ET; main-event ring walks around 4:30–6:00 PM ET depending on the final running order

Undercard includes other title fights (details have seen some adjustments during the week).