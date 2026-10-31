Canelo Alvarez vs Christian Mbilli Free Live Stream, Fight Details, Start Time, How to Watch

Canelo Alvarez vs Christian Mbilli: Full Fight Card, Undercard Details, Free Live Stream Prelims, Date, Time & How to Watch the WBC Super Middleweight Title Clash in Riyadh

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez returns to the ring on Saturday, October 31, 2026, challenging undefeated WBC super middleweight champion Christian Mbilli (also stylized M’billi) in a high-stakes “Mexico vs. The World” bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event takes place at Kingdom Arena (also referred to as ANB Arena or The Venue) as part of Riyadh Season and airs exclusively on DAZN pay-per-view.

Alvarez (63-3-2, 39 KOs), the Mexican star and former undisputed champion at 168 pounds, looks to rebound from his September 2025 unanimous decision loss to Terence Crawford. That defeat cost him multiple belts. Mbilli (29-0-1, 24 KOs), the Cameroonian-French power puncher, was elevated to full WBC champion after Crawford’s retirement following a competitive draw against Lester Martinez on the same card. This is Alvarez’s first fight in roughly 13 months and Mbilli’s chance to cement his status as the division’s top man.

The card features multiple world title fights and a mix of established Mexican talent against international opposition, aligning with the “Mexico vs. The World” theme.

Main Event

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli

WBC super middleweight title (12 rounds)

Alvarez enters as the betting favorite seeking to reclaim championship gold. Mbilli brings youth, power, and an undefeated record into the biggest test of his career.

Key Undercard Title Fights and Featured Bouts

The undercard is stacked with championship action and promising matchups (details subject to late changes):

Jaime Munguia vs. Nikita Zon — WBA super middleweight title. Munguia (46-2, 35 KOs), a popular Mexican fighter and stablemate of Alvarez, makes a defense against the unbeaten but less-tested Russian Zon (12-0-1). This serves as a strong co-feature.

Rafael Espinoza vs. Ricardo Blandon (or previously listed opponent variations such as Lorenzo Parra in earlier announcements) — WBO featherweight title. Espinoza (28-0, 24 KOs), the dominant Mexican champion, defends against a ranked challenger in what is expected to be a high-action bout.

Additional announced or frequently listed undercard fights include:

David Picasso vs. Carl Jammes Martin (super bantamweight/featherweight range) — an intriguing stylistic clash.

Reito Tsutsumi vs. Raymundo Rojas Garcia (super featherweight) — featuring rising Japanese prospect Tsutsumi.

Supporting bouts such as Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Marcos Vazquez, Carlos Emiliano Rojo vs. Flavius Biea, Brayan Leon vs. Hector Aguirre, and Sultan Almohammed vs. Erick Villegas across middleweight, super middleweight, and lighter divisions.

Earlier announcements also referenced a vacant IBF super lightweight title fight between Lindolfo Delgado and Arthur Biyarslanov, though some final listings emphasize the core title defenses and featured undercard above. The full running order typically builds from prelims into the PPV main card.

Fight Date, Start Times & How to Watch

Date: Saturday, October 31, 2026

Location: Kingdom Arena / ANB Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

DAZN PPV coverage: Begins approximately 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT / 5:00–6:00 p.m. GMT (prelims may start earlier)

Main event ring walks: Expected around 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. GMT (times approximate and subject to change)

Canelo Alvarez vs Christian Mbilli Free Prelims Live Stream



This Halloween-weekend card marks a significant moment in the super middleweight division. Alvarez aims to prove he remains elite after the Crawford setback, while Mbilli looks to establish himself as the clear champion. The undercard delivers additional championship intrigue and Mexican star power, making for a full night of world-class boxing from Riyadh.