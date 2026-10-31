Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli Live Stream FREE Fight Prelims on Halloween

Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli fight card, start times, and free prelims live stream guide (October 31, 2026)

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez returns to the ring on Halloween, Saturday, October 31, 2026, challenging undefeated WBC super middleweight champion Christian Mbilli in the main event of the “Mexico vs. the World” card at Kingdom Arena (also referred to as The Venue or ANB Arena) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Alvarez (63-3-2, 39 KOs) is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Terence Crawford in September 2025 and a lengthy layoff. Mbilli (29-0-1, 24 KOs), elevated to full WBC champion after Crawford’s departure from the division, makes his first defense of the title. The card features multiple world title fights and strong undercard action.

Date, start times, and schedule

Date: Saturday, October 31, 2026

Location: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Prelims start: Approximately 10–10:15 a.m. ET (7–7:15 a.m. PT)

Main card / DAZN PPV start: Approximately 1–2 p.m. ET (10–11 a.m. PT)

Main event ring walks (Canelo vs. Mbilli): Expected around 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT), subject to undercard length

Times can shift slightly based on fight durations. Check the DAZN app closer to the event for final updates.

Full Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli fight card

Main event

Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli — WBC super middleweight title

Featured undercard / main card (DAZN PPV)

Jaime Munguia vs. Nikita Zon — WBA super middleweight title (or high-level super middleweight bout)

Rafael Espinoza vs. Ricardo Blandon — WBO featherweight title

David Picasso vs. Carl Jammes Martin

Reito Tsutsumi vs. Raymundo Rojas (or Raymundo Rojas Garcia)

Prelims (YouTube)

Carlos Emiliano Rojo Vazquez (or similar listing) vs. Flavius Biea

Brayan Leon vs. Hector Aguirre (or Hector Octavio Aguirre Martinez)

Sultan Almohammed vs. Erick Jahir Urvina (or Erick Jahir Urvina Villegas)

Additional early bouts may include Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez

Note: Cards can see late changes (e.g., opponent replacements). The above reflects the most consistent recent reporting across major outlets.

Free live stream for the prelims

The preliminary card is expected to be available via free streams on sites like YouTube and Uncrowned (Yahoo Sports/Uncrowned coverage). These typically cover the early bouts starting around 10 a.m. ET/PT.⁠

The main card and main event require a paid DAZN Pay-Per-View purchase (around $79.99 in the US) or access through a DAZN Ultimate subscription that includes the PPV. There is no official free live stream for the full main card or Canelo vs. Mbilli.⁠

In some regions (notably Mexico), broader free or open TV options such as TV Azteca may be available—check local listings. Always use official platforms to avoid illegal streams, which can be unreliable, low-quality, or unsafe.

How to watch the full card

Primary platform: DAZN PPV worldwide

US pricing example: ~$79.99 for the PPV (or included in higher-tier DAZN Ultimate plans)

Stream on the DAZN app, website, smart TVs, consoles, and other supported devices

Alvarez looks to reclaim a world title and silence questions about his age and recent form after the Crawford loss. Mbilli, a powerful pressure fighter with a high knockout rate, aims to prove he belongs at the top of the division in his biggest test yet. The stacked “Mexico vs. the World” theme adds several Mexican stars and title implications across weight classes, making the undercard especially watchable.