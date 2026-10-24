Dalton Smith vs. Alberto Puello free livestream fight prelims on October 24

Sheffield’s Utilita Arena hosts a stacked Matchroom Boxing card tonight headlined by WBC super-lightweight champion Dalton Smith’s first title defense against former two-time world champion Alberto Puello. While the main event draws the biggest spotlight, the prelims and undercard deliver early action featuring prospects, title fights, and local talent. Here’s a focused look at the prelims livestream, timing, card details, and how to tune in.

Event Overview and Timing

The card takes place Saturday, October 24, 2026, at Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England. Both fighters made weight at 139.6 lbs. Smith (19-0, 14 KOs), the unbeaten Sheffield native nicknamed “Thunder,” claimed the WBC belt with a dramatic fifth-round stoppage of Subriel Matias in Brooklyn in January. Puello (25-1, 11 KOs), the slick Dominican southpaw and former WBA and WBC titleholder, serves as the mandatory challenger after a close majority-decision loss to Matias in 2025 and a subsequent stay-busy win.⁠

Prelims start: Approximately 5:00 p.m. BST (12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT). Some early bouts stream on YouTube.

Main card start: Around 7:00 p.m. BST (2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT) on DAZN.

Main-event ringwalks: Expected near 10:00–10:15 p.m. BST (5:00–5:15 p.m. ET / 2:00–2:15 p.m. PT), subject to undercard length.

Doors open earlier in the afternoon local time. Times can shift based on fight durations.

Prelims and Undercard Focus

The early portion of the card builds momentum with competitive matchups before the world-title main event. Reported prelims and supporting bouts (subject to final confirmation) include:

Joe Hayden vs. Will Harrison (welterweight)

Chris Mulunda vs. Harley Collison (middleweight)

Additional early action such as Divine Omojor vs. Goran Kozul (cruiserweight) in some listings

Main-card supports that follow the prelims feature higher-profile contests:

Giorgio Visioli vs. Maxi Hughes for the vacant WBC International Silver lightweight title (youthful prospect against experienced veteran)

Shannon Ryan vs. Emma Dolan for British, Commonwealth, and IBF Inter-Continental super-flyweight titles (a notable women’s rematch)

Leo Atang vs. Jonathan Vergara (heavyweight prospect test)

Ed Hardy (or similar super-featherweight bouts) against opponents such as Diego Alberto Ruiz or Ibrahim Nadim

These fights give rising British talent and regional titleholders a platform on a major DAZN broadcast, creating a strong undercard that feeds into the homecoming atmosphere for Smith.⁠

How to Livestream the Prelims and Full Card

The primary global stream is DAZN. Main-card coverage begins around 7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET. Prelims may appear on Uncrowned (a related or complementary platform in some reports) starting earlier at 5 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. ET, or integrate into the broader DAZN feed depending on region and final production plans.⁠

Existing DAZN subscribers can watch as part of their plan.

New viewers can sign up via the DAZN app or website (monthly or annual options available; pricing varies by market).

Coverage is exclusive to DAZN in most territories. Local options like BBC Sport may offer text updates or radio commentary later in the evening (UK text from around 9 p.m. BST, radio nearer the main event).

Check the DAZN app or site closer to start time for exact channel assignments and any free-preview windows. Geoblocking or regional variations can apply, so a subscription matching your location is recommended.

Why the Prelims Matter

Matchroom cards often use the undercard to showcase domestic prospects and title aspirants while the main event carries world-title stakes. Tonight’s prelims and supports mix experience (Hughes) with emerging power and skill (Atang, Visioli, local welterweights), giving fans early fireworks and storylines. The women’s title fight adds depth, and the overall bill capitalizes on Smith’s hometown return after the injury postponement from the original June date.

Smith enters as a favorite, relying on pressure, power, and the electric Sheffield crowd. Puello brings southpaw craft, experience, and motivation to reclaim a version of the belt he previously held. The undercard sets the stage for that clash.

Tune in early for the prelims to catch the full night of action from Utilita Arena. Stream times and exact running order can adjust on fight night—confirm via official Matchroom or DAZN channels for the latest.