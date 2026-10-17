Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley 2 Free Live Stream Fight Prelims Show

Dubois vs Wardley 2: A Heavyweight Rematch You Won’t Want to Miss With A Free Preliminary Fight Card Live Streamed on Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions YouTube Channel.

Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley 2 is set to headline an important night for British heavyweight boxing, with the WBO title providing an additional layer of pressure and a storyline that could see them run it back a third time depending the outcome.

Dubois will be looking to defend his championship and demonstrate that he can overcome Wardley again. Wardley will be aiming to turn the rivalry in his favor and seize the biggest opportunity of his career after suffering his first professional defeat to the current champ.

But the story begins well before the main-event ring walks.

With a preliminary card featuring developing talent and matchups across multiple weight divisions, there are plenty of reasons to start watching early.

To watch the Dubois vs Wardley 2 preliminary fight card live, check DAZN’s official event listing for broadcast availability, subscription requirements, and the confirmed start time in your region.

The main event may be the headline attraction, but the preliminary fights are where the evening begins. The card features rising stars and staples in the Queensberry boxing stable.

Tony Curtis Jr, Zayn Ahmed, Leighton Birchall and more all prepare to shine on this British boxing spectacular.

Dubois vs Wardley 2 Start Time: When Do the Prelims Begin?

The preliminary card is expected to begin at approximately 4:00 p.m. British Summer Time on Saturday, October 17.

Here are the anticipated start times for viewers in the UK and United States:

Preliminary card: 4:00 p.m. BST / 11:00 a.m. EDT / 8:00 a.m. PDT

Main card: 7:00 p.m. BST / 2:00 p.m. EDT / 11:00 a.m. PDT

Main-event ring walks: Around 10:30 p.m. BST / 5:30 p.m. EDT / 2:30 p.m. PDT

These are estimated times rather than guaranteed start times. Earlier fights can finish quickly or go the distance, affecting the schedule for the rest of the event.

US viewers should note: The UK is five hours ahead of Eastern Daylight Time and eight hours ahead of Pacific Daylight Time on October 17, 2026.

Checking the local DAZN listing on fight day is the best way to confirm the broadcast schedule for your location.