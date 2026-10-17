Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley 2, How to Watch the Live Stream, Start Time, Fight Details

Boxing fans, mark your calendars and clear your schedules because the heavyweight rematch the sport has been craving is here. On Saturday, October 17, 2026, at London’s iconic O2 Arena, WBO heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois puts his title on the line against the man who pushed him to the brink just five months ago: Fabio Wardley.

Their first meeting in Manchester delivered pure chaos with two early knockdowns of Dubois, a bloodied and battered Wardley refusing to quit, and an 11th-round stoppage that instantly became a Fight of the Year contender. Wardley immediately triggered the rematch clause. Now both men are back, heavier than ever, and promising even more fireworks.

While all eyes will eventually lock on the main event, the night’s action starts much earlier. The preliminary fight card is packed with rising talent, domestic title implications, and heavy-handed prospects ready to steal the show. And the best part? You can catch every moment of the prelims via live stream.

Full Undercard Lineup

Main Card

Daniel Dubois (c) vs. Fabio Wardley – WBO heavyweight title

Louie O’Doherty (c) vs. Michael Gomez Jr. – British and Commonwealth lightweight titles

Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Solomon Dacres – heavyweight

Tony Curtis vs. Kerim Agius – super-flyweight

Leighton Birchall vs. Luis Vara Carrillo – featherweight

Preliminary Card

Nelson Birchall vs. Levi Giles – super-featherweight

Fawas Aborode vs. Rashid Omar – lightweight

Manny Safari vs. Jake Pollard – featherweight

Adam Olaniyan vs. Dan Garber – heavyweight

Aaron Noriega vs. Leonardo Baez – super-featherweight

Zayn Ahmed vs. Kasey Bradnum – super-featherweight

Issiah Hamilton-Allen vs. Jensen Irving – middleweight

How to Watch the Preliminary Fight Card an Main Card Live Stream

The entire event streams live on DAZN. Coverage of the full card — including the prelims — is available via DAZN Pay-Per-View or the DAZN Ultimate Tier.

Prelims start time: Approximately 4:00 p.m. BST (11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT) FREE on DAZN YouTube Channel

Main card start: 7:00 p.m. BST (2:00 p.m. ET)

Main event ring walks: Expected around 10:30 p.m. BST (5:30 p.m. ET)

Whether you’re in the UK, US, or elsewhere, DAZN makes it easy to stream every round from the comfort of your home, on your phone, or on the big screen. Grab the PPV or subscribe to Ultimate Tier so you don’t miss a second of the build-up.

Dubois (23-3, 22 KOs) enters as champion and favorite after surviving the first war. Wardley (20-1-1, 19 KOs) arrives hungry for revenge, determined to finish what he started when he had the champion down twice. With 41 combined knockouts between them, few expect a 12-round decision.

The O2 will be electric. The prelims will set the stage. And the live stream puts you right in the middle of it.