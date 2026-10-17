Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley 2, How to Watch the Live Stream, Start Time, Fight Details

Boxing fans, mark your calendars and clear your schedules because the heavyweight rematch the sport has been craving is here. On Saturday, October 17, 2026, at London’s iconic O2 Arena, WBO heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois puts his title on the line against the man who pushed him to the brink just five months ago: Fabio Wardley.
Their first meeting in Manchester delivered pure chaos with two early knockdowns of Dubois, a bloodied and battered Wardley refusing to quit, and an 11th-round stoppage that instantly became a Fight of the Year contender. Wardley immediately triggered the rematch clause. Now both men are back, heavier than ever, and promising even more fireworks.
While all eyes will eventually lock on the main event, the night’s action starts much earlier. The preliminary fight card is packed with rising talent, domestic title implications, and heavy-handed prospects ready to steal the show. And the best part? You can catch every moment of the prelims via live stream.
Full Undercard Lineup
Main Card
Daniel Dubois (c) vs. Fabio Wardley – WBO heavyweight title
Louie O’Doherty (c) vs. Michael Gomez Jr. – British and Commonwealth lightweight titles
Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Solomon Dacres – heavyweight
Tony Curtis vs. Kerim Agius – super-flyweight
Leighton Birchall vs. Luis Vara Carrillo – featherweight
Preliminary Card
Nelson Birchall vs. Levi Giles – super-featherweight
Fawas Aborode vs. Rashid Omar – lightweight
Manny Safari vs. Jake Pollard – featherweight
Adam Olaniyan vs. Dan Garber – heavyweight
Aaron Noriega vs. Leonardo Baez – super-featherweight
Zayn Ahmed vs. Kasey Bradnum – super-featherweight
Issiah Hamilton-Allen vs. Jensen Irving – middleweight
How to Watch the Preliminary Fight Card an Main Card Live Stream
The entire event streams live on DAZN. Coverage of the full card — including the prelims — is available via DAZN Pay-Per-View or the DAZN Ultimate Tier.
Prelims start time: Approximately 4:00 p.m. BST (11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT) FREE on DAZN YouTube Channel
Main card start: 7:00 p.m. BST (2:00 p.m. ET)
Main event ring walks: Expected around 10:30 p.m. BST (5:30 p.m. ET)
Whether you’re in the UK, US, or elsewhere, DAZN makes it easy to stream every round from the comfort of your home, on your phone, or on the big screen. Grab the PPV or subscribe to Ultimate Tier so you don’t miss a second of the build-up.
Dubois (23-3, 22 KOs) enters as champion and favorite after surviving the first war. Wardley (20-1-1, 19 KOs) arrives hungry for revenge, determined to finish what he started when he had the champion down twice. With 41 combined knockouts between them, few expect a 12-round decision.
The O2 will be electric. The prelims will set the stage. And the live stream puts you right in the middle of it.