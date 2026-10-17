Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley 2: How to Watch the Livestream and Free Fight Prelims on DAZN

Boxing fans won’t have to wait until the main event to enjoy the action. The Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley 2 preliminary fight card is set to deliver an exciting start to a huge night of heavyweight boxing at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

WBO heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois will defend his title against Fabio Wardley in a highly anticipated rematch following their explosive first encounter. But before the two heavyweights step into the ring, a packed undercard featuring rising prospects and competitive matchups will give fans plenty of reasons to tune in early.

The good news for viewers is that the event is scheduled to stream on DAZN, giving boxing fans a way to follow the preliminary bouts, undercard action, and main event from home or on their favorite devices.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Dubois vs Wardley 2 prelims, expected start times, streaming options, and fighters to watch.

Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley 2: Fight Night Details

Fight: Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley 2

Date: Saturday, October 17, 2026

Venue: The O2 Arena, London, England

Title at stake: WBO heavyweight championship

Preliminary card: Approximately 4:00 p.m. BST

Main card: Approximately 7:00 p.m. BST

Expected main-event ring walks: Around 10:30 p.m. BST

Streaming platform: DAZN, subject to regional availability and the applicable subscription or pay-per-view package

Fight times are estimates and may change depending on how long the earlier bouts last. Check the official broadcaster’s schedule for the latest information before fight night.

Why the Dubois vs Wardley 2 Preliminary Card Is Worth Watching

The preliminary card is more than a warm-up for the main event. It gives emerging fighters an opportunity to showcase their skills on a major boxing stage while offering fans a closer look at the next generation of British and international talent.

The early bouts are expected to feature a mix of developing prospects, experienced opponents, and competitive matchups across several weight divisions. Fans can look forward to action involving heavyweight, middleweight, lightweight, featherweight, and super-featherweight fighters.

Among the names highlighted for the early portion of the card are Adam Olaniyan, Fawas Aborode, Aaron Noriega, Zayn Ahmed, Manny Safari, and Issiah Hamilton-Allen.

These fighters will have an opportunity to make an impression before the spotlight shifts to the evening’s headline attraction. However, fight schedules and bout orders can change, so viewers should check the final card for confirmed matchups.

For boxing enthusiasts who enjoy discovering future contenders before they become household names, the preliminary fights could be one of the most interesting parts of the evening.

How to Watch Dubois vs Wardley 2 Prelims Live on DAZN

Boxing fans looking to watch the Dubois vs Wardley 2 preliminary card live stream should check DAZN for official coverage in their country.

The event is advertised as a DAZN broadcast, with access potentially depending on the region, the event’s pay-per-view arrangements, and the subscription package available to viewers.

Before the fights begin, check the DAZN app or official website to confirm whether the preliminary bouts are included with your subscription or require a separate purchase.

Viewers can watch through compatible smart TVs, streaming devices, computers, smartphones, and tablets, depending on device support and regional availability.

To avoid missing the opening bell, sign in ahead of the scheduled start time, confirm your access to the event, and check the broadcaster’s latest programming information.

Dubois vs Wardley 2 Start Time: When Do the Prelims Begin?

The preliminary card is expected to begin at approximately 4:00 p.m. British Summer Time on Saturday, October 17.

Here are the anticipated start times for viewers in the UK and United States:

Preliminary card: 4:00 p.m. BST / 11:00 a.m. EDT / 8:00 a.m. PDT

Main card: 7:00 p.m. BST / 2:00 p.m. EDT / 11:00 a.m. PDT

Main-event ring walks: Around 10:30 p.m. BST / 5:30 p.m. EDT / 2:30 p.m. PDT

These are estimated times rather than guaranteed start times. Earlier fights can finish quickly or go the distance, affecting the schedule for the rest of the event.

US viewers should note: The UK is five hours ahead of Eastern Daylight Time and eight hours ahead of Pacific Daylight Time on October 17, 2026.

Checking the local DAZN listing on fight day is the best way to confirm the broadcast schedule for your location.

What Happened in the First Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley Fight?

The anticipation surrounding the rematch stems from the intensity of the fighters’ first encounter.

Their previous meeting was a dramatic heavyweight contest featuring knockdowns, heavy exchanges, and relentless pressure from both men. Dubois was put down twice early in the fight, while Wardley continued fighting despite sustaining significant punishment.

The contest ultimately ended in an 11th-round stoppage, establishing the rivalry as one of the most compelling heavyweight matchups in British boxing.

Wardley subsequently pursued a rematch, setting the stage for another showdown with Dubois.

Now, the stakes are even higher. Dubois enters the return bout as the reigning champion, with his title and standing in the heavyweight division on the line. Wardley, meanwhile, has the opportunity to settle the rivalry and claim the championship.

Their contrasting strengths, punching power, and history together make the rematch an appealing prospect for fans who enjoy high-stakes heavyweight boxing.