Emanuel Navarrete vs. O’Shaquie Foster Fight Time, Free Prelims Livestream, and How to Watch the Title Unification

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete and O’Shaquie “Ice Water” Foster are set to headline a major junior lightweight boxing showdown tonight at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. The highly anticipated matchup puts Navarrete’s WBO and IBF titles against Foster’s WBC championship in a three-belt unification fight with major implications for the 130-pound division.

Boxing fans can watch the preliminary bouts for free through select online platforms, while the main card will stream live on DAZN. With two established champions bringing contrasting fighting styles into the ring, Navarrete vs. Foster promises to be one of the division’s most significant matchups.

Navarrete vs. Foster: Fight Date, Venue, and Start Time

The junior lightweight title unification fight is scheduled for Saturday, October 24, 2026, at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

Main event: Emanuel Navarrete vs. O’Shaquie Foster

Date: Saturday, October 24, 2026

Venue: Frost Bank Center

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Weight class: Junior lightweight (130 pounds)

Titles at stake: WBO, IBF, and WBC world championships

Free preliminary coverage: DAZN and select YouTube channels

Main card broadcaster: DAZN

Main card start time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. PT

Expected main-event ring walks: Around 10 p.m. ET, subject to the length of the undercard

The preliminary card is expected to begin around 5:30 p.m. ET, or 2:30 p.m. PT. Viewers should check the official event listings for the latest broadcast schedule and availability.

Emanuel Navarrete Looks to Unify Three Junior Lightweight Titles

Emanuel Navarrete enters the fight with a professional record of 40 wins, two losses and one draw, including 33 victories by knockout. The Mexican champion has established himself as an aggressive, high-volume fighter who uses constant pressure, punching combinations and power to overwhelm opponents.

A three-division world champion, Navarrete currently holds the WBO and IBF junior lightweight titles. Defeating Foster would add the WBC championship to his collection and strengthen his position among the leading fighters at 130 pounds.

Navarrete has made his intentions clear ahead of the contest, emphasizing his confidence and willingness to take on the division’s best.

“I’m a Mexican warrior. I fear nothing and no one… On October 24, you’re going to see a real Mexican warrior,” Navarrete said.

His forward-moving style will be a central factor in the matchup. Navarrete typically looks to maintain a high pace, force exchanges and create openings through sustained offensive pressure. Against a technically skilled counterpuncher such as Foster, however, his ability to attack without leaving himself exposed could prove crucial.

O’Shaquie Foster Aims to Become a Unified World Champion

O’Shaquie Foster brings a professional record of 25 wins and three losses, with 12 victories by knockout. The Texas native is a two-time WBC champion known for his defensive awareness, technical skill, distance management and ability to counter opponents.

Foster has been pursuing a major unification opportunity, and facing Navarrete gives him the chance to establish himself as a leading champion in the junior lightweight division.

Unlike Navarrete’s high-output approach, Foster often relies on timing, footwork and calculated combinations. His ability to control distance and punish opponents when they overcommit could be especially important against a fighter who consistently presses forward.

Fighting in his home state of Texas also adds another dimension to the contest. Foster will look to use his technical strengths to neutralize Navarrete’s pressure, retain his WBC title and capture the WBO and IBF championships.

Navarrete vs. Foster: Styles Make the Fight

The contrast between the two champions is one of the biggest reasons this unification bout has attracted attention.

Navarrete is known for his relentless offense, unpredictable combinations and willingness to engage in extended exchanges. Foster, meanwhile, tends to prioritize precision, defensive positioning and well-timed counterpunches.

The matchup raises several important questions:

Can Navarrete’s punching volume break through Foster’s defensive technique?

Will Foster be able to control the distance and make Navarrete pay for aggressive attacks?

Can either champion establish control early enough to dictate the pace of the fight?

Which fighter will make the better adjustments as the rounds progress?

Top Rank president Todd duBoef has described the matchup as a genuine 50-50 contest, highlighting the competitive nature of the fight.

With three world titles involved, the outcome could reshape the junior lightweight landscape and provide a clearer picture of who belongs at the top of the division.

Albert Gonzalez vs. Edward Vazquez Headlines the Co-Feature

The event also includes a co-feature featuring undefeated Albert “Chop Chop” Gonzalez against Edward Vazquez.

The matchup adds another junior lightweight attraction to a card centered on championship boxing. Gonzalez will look to maintain his unbeaten record, while Vazquez has the opportunity to make a statement against an undefeated opponent.

The card is also expected to feature the return of Frank Martin, giving viewers additional action before the headline unification contest.

These supporting bouts offer further context for a fight night built around established champions, emerging contenders and important opportunities across the sport.

How to Watch Navarrete vs. Foster Live

Boxing fans can watch the main card on DAZN, with free preliminary coverage expected across several digital platforms.

Free prelims: Where to watch

The preliminary fights are scheduled to stream free on select platforms, including:

DAZN’s official YouTube channel

Top Rank’s official YouTube channel

Top Rank Classics, where available through platforms such as Roku, Tubi, Pluto TV and Vizio

Preliminary coverage is expected to begin around 5:30 p.m. ET, although start times and platform availability may vary. Check the official broadcaster listings before the event.

Main card: DAZN start time

The main card is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET, which is 7 p.m. CT in San Antonio and 5 p.m. PT on the West Coast.

The Navarrete-Foster main event is expected to begin around 10 p.m. ET. Actual ring-walk times may change depending on the duration of the preliminary bouts and main-card undercard.

Fans should consult DAZN and Top Rank’s official event pages for broadcast access, regional availability and any schedule updates.