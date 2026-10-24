Emanuel Navarrete vs O’Shaquie Foster FREE Fight Live Stream Undercard

This is the fight junior lightweight fans have been waiting for. Tonight, Saturday, October 24, at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, two of the division’s best collide in a high-stakes three-belt unification. WBO and IBF champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete faces WBC champion O’Shaquie “Ice Water” Foster with the clear No. 1 ranking at 130 pounds on the line.

Navarrete (40-2-1, 33 KOs), the relentless Mexican warrior and three-division titleholder, brings volume, pressure, and power. Foster (25-3, 12 KOs), the slick Texas native known for his boxing IQ and counterpunching, arrives as a two-time WBC champion coming off impressive wins. Styles make fights, and this one pits a tornado of activity against cold, calculated precision. Top Rank President Todd duBoef has called it a true 50-50 matchup. The winner leaves with multiple world titles and a strong claim as the best in the division.

Navarrete has made it clear he’s coming for everything: “I’m a Mexican warrior. I fear nothing and no one… On October 24, you’re going to see a real Mexican warrior.” Foster has been chasing this opportunity and is ready to prove he belongs at the top.

Free Live Stream Prelims — Don’t Miss the Early Action

You don’t have to wait for the main event to get in on the action. A strong preliminary card streams free live on DAZN, Top Rank’s YouTube channel, DAZN’s YouTube, and Top Rank Classics (available on platforms like Roku, Tubi, Pluto, and Vizio).

Prelim start times have been listed around 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT (with some reports noting slightly earlier windows in Central Time). Jump in early—these undercard fights deliver the energy and emerging talent that make fight night special.

The main card follows on DAZN beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. CT, with main-event ring walks expected around 10 p.m. ET. The co-feature features undefeated Albert “Chop Chop” Gonzalez against Edward Vazquez, plus other solid matchups including Frank Martin’s return.

This is more than a title fight. It’s a clash of pride, styles, and legacies in a city that knows how to host big boxing nights. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Navarrete’s relentless pressure or Foster’s cool precision, or simply love unification nights that settle debates, this is appointment viewing.

Tune in for the free prelims, stick around for the main card on DAZN, and watch history get made in San Antonio. Three belts. Two champions. One unforgettable night.