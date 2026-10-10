Floyd Schofield vs Lucas Bahdi Free Championship Live Stream Fight Prelims Show

CHICAGO — Two undefeated lightweights put their perfect records on the line Saturday night when Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield III faces Lucas “Prince” Bahdi for the vacant WBA lightweight world title at Wintrust Arena.⁠

The 12-round main event headlines a Golden Boy Promotions card co-promoted with Most Valuable Promotions and streams live on DAZN. Schofield (19-0, 13 KOs), the 24-year-old Austin, Texas product ranked No. 1 by the WBA, meets Canada’s Bahdi (20-0, 15 KOs), the No. 2 contender from Niagara Falls, Ontario. The belt became available after the WBA placed former champion Gervonta Davis in “champion in recess” status amid his prolonged inactivity.

Schofield, a dynamic southpaw with explosive speed and power, last fought in June 2025 and scored a first-round stoppage of former junior lightweight titleholder Tevin Farmer. Bahdi, a patient counterpuncher with knockout power, rose to prominence with a sixth-round knockout of then-prospect Ashton Sylve in 2024 and has since defeated several undefeated opponents. Both fighters made weight Friday, with Schofield at 135 pounds (after an initial attempt) and Bahdi at 134.⁠

At the final press conference, Schofield dedicated the fight to his father and said he has “a lot to prove.” Bahdi, proud to represent Canada, declared the top two ranked contenders are “going to war” and expressed confidence in a stoppage. Betting markets heavily favor the younger, faster Schofield.

In the co-main event, Ricardo “El Niño” Sandoval (27-2, 18 KOs) makes the first defense of his unified WBA and WBC flyweight titles against Sergio “Yoreme” Mendoza (27-1, 23 KOs) of Mexico. The original planned opponent, Oscar Collazo, withdrew with a rib injury.⁠

The DAZN main card (starting 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT) also includes:

Jahmal Harvey vs. Pedro Castaneda (lightweight, 8 rounds)

Jan Paul Rivera vs. Abraham Perfecto (super featherweight, 10 rounds)

Free Live Stream of Prelims on Golden Boy YouTube

Action begins earlier with the preliminary card, which streams free on the Golden Boy Boxing YouTube channel (sponsored by Scotch Porter). Prelims are scheduled to start around 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

Featured prelim bouts include:

Tristan “Sweet T” Kalkreuth (17-1, 12 KOs) vs. Ivan Rosado (12-0, 9 KOs) — cruiserweight, 10 rounds

Joshua “The Rocket” Edwards (7-0, 6 KOs) vs. Craig Lewis (15-9-1, 8 KOs) — heavyweight, 8 rounds

Grant Flores vs. Mikey Dahlman

Naomy Valle vs. Sheyla Moreno

Additional supporting fights such as Asa Stevens vs. Cristian Williams

The main card follows exclusively on DAZN beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Main event ring walks are expected later in the evening, around 10:30–10:35 p.m. ET.

One fighter will leave with the WBA lightweight crown and a clear path toward bigger unification opportunities; the other will suffer the first loss of his professional career.