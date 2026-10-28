How to Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli: Live Stream, Date, Time, Price & Full Details

Canelo Alvarez returns to the ring on Halloween weekend to challenge undefeated WBC super middleweight champion Christian Mbilli (also styled M’billi) in a high-stakes title fight. The bout headlines a “Mexico vs. The World” card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and streams exclusively on DAZN pay-per-view.⁠

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli live, including exact streaming options, start times, pricing, the fight card, and key background.

Fight Date, Time, and Location

Date: Saturday, October 31, 2026

Venue: Kingdom Arena / ANB Arena / The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (part of Riyadh Season)

Main event: Christian Mbilli (c) vs. Canelo Alvarez for the WBC super middleweight title (12 rounds)

Approximate U.S. times (subject to change based on undercard length):

Preliminary card: Around 10–11 a.m. ET / 7–8 a.m. PT

DAZN PPV main card: Around 1–2 p.m. ET / 10–11 a.m. PT

Main event ring walks: Approximately 4:30–6 p.m. ET / 1:30–3 p.m. PT

UK times are roughly 5–6 hours ahead of ET (main card often listed around 6 p.m. GMT with main-event walks later in the evening). Always check the DAZN app closer to fight night for final timings.

How to Watch Canelo vs. Mbilli Live Stream

The entire card is exclusive to DAZN. There is no traditional TV broadcast (cable/satellite) in major markets.

In the United States:

Purchase the DAZN PPV for $79.99 (one-time fee).

Or subscribe to DAZN Ultimate (around $44.99/month on longer plans in recent listings), which includes this PPV and a minimum number of other big boxing events at no extra cost.

In the UK:

DAZN PPV for £24.99, or included with DAZN Ultimate.

Pricing and availability vary by country (e.g., lower in Canada and Australia in some reports). Create or log into a DAZN account at dazn.com or via the DAZN app (available on smart TVs, streaming devices like Roku/Fire TV/Apple TV, phones, tablets, and computers). Buy the PPV or activate Ultimate before the card starts.⁠Dazn

Tips for the best experience:

Test your internet connection (stable broadband recommended for HD streaming).

Download the DAZN app in advance and sign in.

The PPV typically includes the full undercard and main event.

International viewers outside primary DAZN territories may need a VPN to access their home-region stream (use responsibly and check local laws/terms).

Prelims may also appear on select free or partner streams in some regions, but the main card requires DAZN access.

The card features multiple title fights under the “Mexico vs. The World” theme. Confirmed or frequently reported bouts include:

Main event: Christian Mbilli (29-0-1, 24 KOs) vs. Canelo Alvarez (63-3-2, 39 KOs) – WBC super middleweight title

Jaime Munguia vs. Nikita Zon – WBA super middleweight title

Rafael Espinoza vs. Ricardo Blandon (or previously listed opponent) – WBO featherweight title

Additional supporting fights such as David Picasso vs. Carl Martin and other prospects/contenders

Note: Undercards can change (one reported IBF super lightweight bout was affected by travel issues). Check DAZN or official announcements for the final order.

Fighter Background and What’s at Stake

Canelo Alvarez, the Mexican four-division champion and former undisputed super middleweight king, is returning after a lengthy layoff following his 2025 unanimous decision loss to Terence Crawford. At 36, he aims to reclaim a world title and rebuild momentum.

Christian Mbilli, the 31-year-old Cameroonian-born, France-representing fighter based in Montreal, is making his first defense of the full WBC belt (elevated after Crawford’s retirement). He enters undefeated with a high knockout ratio and an aggressive, high-volume pressure style that Canelo has called “simple” yet exciting for a potential fight-of-the-year candidate.⁠Dazn

Canelo is the betting favorite in most books, but Mbilli’s durability and power make it a competitive matchup on paper.

Frequently Asked Questions

What channel is Canelo vs. Mbilli on?

It is not on cable or network TV. Stream exclusively via DAZN PPV or DAZN Ultimate.

How much does the PPV cost?

$79.99 in the US and £24.99 in the UK (regional prices vary; Ultimate subscription may cover it).

What time does the main event start?

Ring walks are expected in the mid-to-late afternoon ET (roughly 4:30–6 p.m.), but confirm closer to the date as the undercard can run long or short.

Is the fight on free TV or YouTube?

No. Official live coverage requires a DAZN purchase or subscription. Avoid unauthorized streams, which are often poor quality, illegal, and risky.

Where can I get the latest updates?

Follow DAZN Boxing, official promoter channels, and reliable outlets for weigh-in results, final card changes, and exact start times.

This Halloween clash offers Canelo a clear path back toward the top of the super middleweight division against a dangerous, undefeated champion. Grab your DAZN access early, settle in for the undercard, and enjoy one of the biggest boxing events of late 2026. Check dazn.com for the most up-to-date purchasing and scheduling information.