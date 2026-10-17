Ion Daniel Ciuma Captures UBF World Super Middleweight Championship With Unanimous Decision Victory

Romanian standout improves to 10-0 after a 12-round triumph over previously unbeaten Enmanuel Rodriguez in Targoviste

TARGOVISTE, ROMANIA — Ion Daniel Ciuma is the new Universal Boxing Federation (UBF) World Super Middleweight Champion following a convincing 12-round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Venezuelan contender Enmanuel Rodriguez on Friday night.

Ciuma earned the vacant world title with judges’ scores of 118-106, 117-107 and 118-106. The victory advances his professional record to 10-0, while Rodriguez, who entered the contest 9-0, experiences the first defeat of his professional career.

The championship represents Ciuma’s third UBF title achievement and a new high point in his undefeated career. Having previously earned UBF championship recognition, the Romanian fighter successfully made the

transition to world-title competition against an opponent who had also never lost as a professional. The event was promoted by Catalin Morosanu Promotion, with Roberto Boboc serving as matchmaker. The contest took place under the Romanian Professional Boxing League, with Gerard Scemama designated as UBF championship supervisor.

Statement proposed for UBF President Richard Spilotro:

“Ion Daniel Ciuma has earned a remarkable achievement. Winning a world championship while remaining undefeated is a testament to his commitment, discipline and determination. The Universal Boxing Federation congratulates Ion, his team and the Romanian boxing community on this significant victory. We are proud to recognize his accomplishments and look forward to seeing what he achieves as a UBF World Champion.”

With his undefeated record intact and the UBF world championship now to his name, Ciuma moves forward as one of Romania’s rising professional boxing success stories. His next chapter will be written as a world

champion.

Fight at a glance:

Ion Daniel Ciuma def. Enmanuel Rodriguez | Unanimous Decision (12 rounds) | Scores: 118-106, 117-107, 118-106 | Title: Vacant UBF World Super Middleweight Championship | Date: October 16, 2026 | Location: Targoviste, Romania.

About the Universal Boxing Federation

The Universal Boxing Federation (UBF) is an international professional boxing sanctioning organization that recognizes championship achievement and supports opportunities for professional fighters worldwide. More information: www.ubfboxing.com.