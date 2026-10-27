Jhon Orobio vs. Hendri Cedeno Headlines November 12 Boxing Card in Montreal

Undefeated prospect Jhon Orobio will face Hendri Cedeno in his first career main event, while Lenar Perez takes on Artur Ziyatdinov in the co-main event at Casino de Montréal.

MONTREAL, October 27, 2026 — The full 14-boxer lineup for the November 12 boxing event at Casino de Montréal has been announced. The card will be headlined by undefeated Colombian prospect Jhon Orobio, who will face Dominican fighter Hendri Cedeno in the first main event of his professional career.

The co-main event will feature undefeated cruiserweight contender Lenar Perez defending his WBA Continental cruiserweight title against former Eye of the Tiger Management (EOTTM) prospect Artur Ziyatdinov.

The event will also feature several notable matchups, including an all-EOTTM showdown between Steven Butler and Erik Bazinyan, as well as appearances by undefeated prospect Avery Martin Duval and Canadian Olympic medalist Wyatt Sanford.

Jhon Orobio vs. Hendri Cedeno: Undefeated Prospects Meet in Montreal

Orobio (19-0, 17 KOs), a two-time continental champion, will face a major test against Cedeno (16-0, 12 KOs), an undefeated prospect looking to make his mark on the international boxing scene.

EOTTM president Camille Estephan said the matchup reflects the organization’s confidence in Orobio and its ambition to accelerate his development by challenging him against high-level opposition.

“With Jhon Orobio, we want to send a clear message: we are convinced that he is one of the biggest prospects in world boxing, and we intend to prove it by giving him challenges worthy of his talent. Hendri Cedeno represents exactly that type of opponent. Like Jhon, he is young, undefeated and ambitious. He has proven himself on MVP and Matchroom cards, climbed into the world top 15 and gained extensive experience on the international amateur scene. Matching two boxers of this calibre at this stage of their careers is a risk few promoters would be willing to take. But that is precisely what demonstrates our absolute confidence in Jhon and our ambitions for the next chapter of his career,” Estephan said.

Hendri Cedeno Brings an Undefeated Record to Montreal

Cedeno, nicknamed “La Bazuka,” is originally from the Dominican Republic and is now based in the United States. He enters the November 12 fight with an unblemished professional record of 16 wins, including 12 knockouts.

In April 2025, Cedeno captured the WBO Intercontinental super-lightweight title at 140 pounds. The victory moved him to No. 11 in the WBO world rankings before an injury sidelined him and eventually led to his removal from the rankings.

Now recovered, Cedeno is looking to resume his career with a statement victory over Orobio. He will also have the opportunity to challenge for Orobio’s WBA and WBC continental titles.

Cedeno is the older brother of Olympic boxer and Top Rank prospect Euri Cedeno. He also brings extensive international amateur experience to the matchup, having competed around the world and faced notable opponents such as Andy Cruz and Devin Haney.

With both fighters undefeated, the November 12 main event presents an important opportunity for each prospect to strengthen his position in the professional boxing landscape.

Lenar Perez vs. Artur Ziyatdinov Set for Co-Main Event

The co-main event will feature undefeated Cuban boxer Lenar Perez (17-0, 15 KOs) defending his WBA Continental cruiserweight title against Artur Ziyatdinov (17-3, 14 KOs).

Perez, a four-time Cuban national amateur champion, will face a familiar name to Quebec boxing fans. Ziyatdinov previously competed under the EOTTM banner, fighting his first 12 professional bouts with the organization between 2017 and 2020.

The 30-year-old Uzbek boxer returned to Montreal in 2024 and delivered a competitive performance against champion Albert Ramirez. He later served as a sparring partner for Artur Beterbiev as Beterbiev prepared for his victory over Dmitrii Bivol.

Since moving up to the cruiserweight division, Ziyatdinov has recorded two consecutive victories in February and March 2026. He now returns to Montreal with the goal of defeating his former promotional team’s prospect and capturing Perez’s continental title.

Perez’s Trainer Highlights Ziyatdinov’s Technical Ability

Samuel Décarie-Drolet, Perez’s new trainer and a former member of Ziyatdinov’s corner, emphasized the challenge posed by the former EOTTM prospect.

“Artur is an excellent technician, a disciplined and methodical boxer who punches with authority with both hands. He is the kind of opponent you absolutely cannot take lightly. This fight represents a decisive step in Lenar Perez’s career and will allow us to assess just how ready he is to take on the division’s elite,” Décarie-Drolet said.

Steven Butler vs. Erik Bazinyan Leads Supporting Card

The November 12 boxing card at Casino de Montréal will feature several additional matchups involving established fighters and rising prospects.

The previously announced bout between Montreal’s Steven “BangBang” Butler (38-6-1, 32 KOs) and Laval’s Erik “Bzo” Bazinyan (32-1-1, 23 KOs) will bring two EOTTM fighters together in an all-Canadian matchup.

Undefeated prospect Avery Martin Duval (16-0-1, 8 KOs) will face Polish veteran Damian Wrzesinski (29-4-3, 7 KOs).

Canadian Olympic medalist Wyatt Sanford (8-0, 4 KOs) is scheduled to take on hard-hitting Mexico City native Gabriel Jimenez (14-1-1, 9 KOs).

The card will also feature an all-undefeated matchup between EOTTM newcomer Keven Beausejour (4-0, 4 KOs) and Charles Cox (2-0, 2 KOs).

Opening the event, five-time Golden Gloves champion Nickenson Denis (2-0, 2 KOs) will make his third appearance in five months against Ghanaian boxer Philip Quartey (4-2, 3 KOs).

November 12 Boxing Card Sells Out in Record Time

The event, headlined by Jhon Orobio for the first time in his professional career, sold out just 24 hours after tickets went on sale.

Fans who cannot attend the event in person will be able to watch the entire Orobio vs. Cedeno boxing card on Punching Grace.

With two undefeated prospects facing off in the main event and a continental cruiserweight title on the line in the co-main event, the November 12 card will showcase a mix of rising talent and established fighters at Casino de Montréal.