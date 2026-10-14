LIVE Stream – Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley 2 Final Fight Press Conference

The heavyweight fireworks are set to continue this week as WBO champion Daniel Dubois and challenger Fabio Wardley step into the spotlight for their final pre-fight press conference on Thursday.

The media event, scheduled for 12:30 BST, forms a key part of fight week ahead of the highly anticipated rematch at London’s O2 Arena this Saturday, October 17. Queensberry Promotions is staging the card, which will air live on DAZN pay-per-view, with main event ringwalks expected around 10:30 pm BST.

Just five months after their first meeting produced one of the year’s most dramatic contests, the British rivals are ready to run it back. In May at Manchester’s Co-op Live, Dubois climbed off the canvas twice, once in the opening seconds and again in the third round before stopping Wardley in the 11th to claim the WBO title and become a two-time world champion. Wardley, who suffered the first defeat of his professional career, immediately triggered his rematch clause.

Dubois (23-3, 22 KOs) has spent recent days dismissing his opponent’s power, claiming Wardley “punches like a baby” and promising a more clinical performance this time. “I’m going to beat him up easy… I’m his daddy,” the Londoner has said, insisting he felt little from Wardley’s early success and plans to break him down more decisively.

Wardley (20-1-1, 19 KOs), the former white-collar boxer from Ipswich who rose to claim the belt, has remained composed while pointing to the knockdowns he scored. He has described Dubois’ trash talk as “waffle” and expressed confidence that adjustments in camp will allow him to avenge the loss by knockout.

Thursday’s press conference offers the last major public platform for both men to trade words before Friday’s weigh-in and Saturday’s showdown. Accredited media will attend the closed session, while fans can follow the action via streams on the DAZN and Queensberry YouTube channels.

The undercard adds further British interest, including Louie O’Doherty defending his British and Commonwealth lightweight titles against Michael Gomez Jr., plus heavyweight action featuring Olympic gold medallist Bakhodir Jalolov.

With two of Britain’s biggest punchers promising another war and the WBO heavyweight title on the line, Thursday’s face-off is expected to raise the temperature further. All eyes will be on Dubois and Wardley as they prepare to settle unfinished business in the capital.⁠