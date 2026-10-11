October 11, 2026 — Undefeated boxer improves to 16–0 (12 KOs) and brings attention to his

advocacy for fathers’ rights.

Michael Oleschak captured the vacant Universal Boxing Federation (UBF) European light heavyweight

championship on October 10, 2026, stopping Mike Joensuu by knockout at 1:59 of the opening round. The

result moved Oleschak’s professional record to 16–0, including 12 knockout victories.

A decisive championship result

The bout was over before the end of the first round, with Oleschak recording a knockout to claim the

European championship. The victory adds a regional title to his unbeaten professional résumé and marks a significant step in his boxing career.

A platform beyond the ring

Alongside his sporting ambitions, Oleschak has used his public platform to draw attention to fathers’

rights and the importance of fathers’ involvement in their children’s lives. His championship achievement gives him another opportunity to speak about an issue he considers meaningful.

Statement from UBF President Richard Spilotro

“We are pleased to welcome Michael Oleschak to the ranks of Universal Boxing Federation champions.

We respect his determination and his efforts to bring greater awareness to fathers’ rights and the

important role fathers play in their children’s lives. We are proud of his journey to the UBF European

Championship. Michael has shown that perseverance, courage, and dedication matter both inside and

outside the ring. We congratulate him and look forward to seeing what comes next in his career.”

— Richard Spilotro, President, Universal Boxing Federation

What comes next

The Universal Boxing Federation congratulates Oleschak on winning the European light heavyweight title. His first-round finish, unbeaten record, and advocacy beyond boxing offer multiple dimensions to the story as he looks toward future opportunities in the sport.

FIGHT FACTS

Date: October 10, 2026 Division: Light heavyweight (175 lb / 79.4 kg)

Title: Vacant UBF European championship

Result: Michael Oleschak KO 1 (1:59) Mike Joensuu

Record after fight: 16–0 (12 KOs)