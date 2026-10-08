Osleys Iglesias vs. Oliver Zaren Fight Live Stream on Punching Grace – October 8

QUÉBEC CITY, CANADA — Defending champion Osleys Iglesias (15-0, 14 KOs) and undefeated top-five contender Oliver Zaren (19-0-1, 8 KOs) have both made the 168-pound limit ahead of their highly anticipated IBF and IBO super-middleweight world championship fight on Thursday, October 8, at Théâtre Capitole in Québec City.

The championship bout headlines an action-packed Eye of the Tiger Management (EOTTM) card featuring a record-setting nine title fights.

Thomas Chabot Withdraws From Québec City Card

Eye of the Tiger Management has announced one change to Thursday night’s lineup. WBC featherweight continental champion Thomas Chabot has withdrawn from his scheduled bout against Spanish veteran Jose Antonio Sanchez due to a medical issue.

Despite the change, EOTTM will still set a Québec record for the most championship bouts on a single card, with nine titles scheduled to be contested at Théâtre Capitole.

Wilkens Mathieu Gets Additional Championship Opportunity

In the co-main event, Québec City native Wilkens Mathieu will defend his NABF super-middleweight title against dangerous Russian contender Vladimir Shishkin.

Mathieu will now have even more at stake, as he will also compete for the vacant WBA super-middleweight continental title.

The added championship makes the bout one of the key attractions on an already stacked Québec City boxing card.

Leïla Beaudoin Defends WBA Interim World Title

Bas-Saint-Laurent champion Leïla Beaudoin will make the first defense of her WBA interim world title against No. 2 contender Brisa Alfonzo.

The card will also feature Olympic medalist Imam Khataev, who takes on former world champion Padraig McCrory.

In an all-EOTTM matchup, Dzmitry Asanau and Luis Santana will meet in what marks the promotion’s first 100% EOTTM fight in more than five years.

Québec Fighters Featured Throughout the Card

The Québec City event will also showcase several local fighters.

Daylen Pepin of Trois-Rivières will be in action, while Terrebonne’s Jacob Blais faces Québec City’s Yoan Trottier in a local matchup that will open the card.

All 14 fighters remaining on the event successfully made their respective weight limits at Wednesday’s official weigh-in.

Official fight-night weights and photos from the weigh-in are available courtesy of Eye of the Tiger photographers Vitor Munhoz and Jeff Lockhart.

How to Watch Iglesias vs. Zaren, Live Stream and Television Information

The Iglesias vs. Zaren event will be live streamed in its entirety on Punching Grace in Québec. The undercard will also air on TVA Sports.

International viewers can watch the full card on DAZN.

With nine championship belts on the line, the October 8 event at Théâtre Capitole promises to be one of the most significant nights on the Québec boxing calendar.