Rumors Swirl of Mega-Fight Talks Between Floyd Mayweather and Ryan Garcia

Boxing fans were sent into a frenzy late Tuesday night after FightHype reported that sources say talks are underway for a high-profile matchup between undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather and current WBC welterweight champion Ryan Garcia.⁠

The report, which quickly spread across social media, frames the potential bout as a clash between the former face of boxing and one of its current biggest stars. Details remain scarce and unconfirmed by either camp or major outlets. Questions immediately arose about whether any fight would be a sanctioned professional contest—putting Mayweather’s perfect 50-0 record on the line or another of the exhibition style events the 49-year-old has favored in recent years.

Garcia, 28, is coming off a dominant second-round TKO of Conor Benn in September to retain his WBC welterweight title. He has made clear he wants to stay active, targeting a December return before a potential bigger unification clash (possibly with Teofimo Lopez) in May 2027. The young champion has a complicated history with Mayweather that includes past mentoring sessions, public callouts, criticisms of Mayweather’s career choices, and claims he could have knocked out a prime version of “Money.”

Mayweather, long retired from traditional professional boxing but active in exhibitions and promotional ventures, has been linked to various high-profile appearances, including previously discussed plans involving Mike Tyson and a potential rematch with Manny Pacquiao that has faced delays.

As of Wednesday morning, neither Mayweather nor Garcia had publicly addressed the FightHype report. Boxing observers note that while the commercial appeal of the matchup is obvious pitting youthful explosiveness and star power against defensive mastery and name recognition the logistical and competitive realities (age gap, weight class, and Garcia’s ongoing title ambitions) make a deal far from certain.

The boxing community remains divided, with many believing it will be another pointless exhibition and money grab. Mayweather has filed several lawsuits and has been rumored to be in financial trouble, while Garcia who is widely popular on social media and a rising star can certainly generate the attention that equals money.