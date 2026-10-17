Sebastian Fundora vs. Ermal Hadribeaj Live Stream Fight Details, How To Watch, Start Time

Sebastian Fundora vs. Ermal Hadribeaj headlines a Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) card tonight, Saturday, October 17, 2026, at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.⁠

WBC super welterweight champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora (24-1-1, 16 KOs) puts his title on the line against undefeated mandatory challenger Ermal Hadribeaj (23-0-1, 8 KOs) in a scheduled 12-round main event. Fundora, the 6-foot-5½ southpaw from Coachella, California, enters as a heavy favorite after a dominant sixth-round stoppage of former unified champion Keith Thurman in March. A strong showing keeps him on track for potential bigger unification fights in the stacked 154-pound division.

Hadribeaj, the Albanian-born Miami-based contender, earned the mandatory shot with a unanimous decision win over previously unbeaten Bakary Samaké in May. At 5-foot-10, he faces a massive height and reach disadvantage but brings an undefeated record and the chance to become Albania’s first world boxing champion. Both men made weight comfortably (Fundora 152.8 lbs, Hadribeaj 152.4 lbs).

Full Fight Card Lineup

The broadcast card (subject to final adjustments) features:

Main Event: Sebastian Fundora (c) vs. Ermal Hadribeaj — WBC super welterweight title, 12 rounds

Co-Feature: Armando Reséndiz vs. Koen Mazoudier — super middleweight, 10 rounds

Marco Romero vs. Braulio Matias Ferreira — super middleweight, 8 rounds

Jaime Enrique Osuna Diaz vs. Cristian Cangelosi — middleweight

Note: The previously planned WBA featherweight title bout between Brandon Figueroa and Tomoki Kameda was canceled after Figueroa missed weight and fell ill.⁠

Additional preliminary bouts round out the night at the intimate 3,200-capacity venue.

How to Watch the Live Stream Online

Main card coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. Main event ring walks are expected around 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT (times approximate and subject to change).⁠

Streaming: Live worldwide on DAZN (subscription required).

TV (United States): TNT and truTV.

This is part of PBC’s monthly series. Sign up or log in to www.DAZN.com ahead of time for seamless access on mobile, smart TV, or computer. No traditional pay-per-view is required just a DAZN subscription for the full card stream.

Fundora has looked sharp in recent defenses and aims to make a statement. Hadribeaj has talked confidently about scoring a knockout and creating a “real war.” Don’t miss the action as one of boxing’s most unique champions looks to stay on top of the junior middleweight division. Tune in tonight on DAZN and TNT!