Watch Ben Whittaker vs. Conor Wallace Free Fight Prelims Stream Live on October 3

Birmingham Set for Explosive Night as Ben Whittaker vs. Conor Wallace Prelims Stream Live on DAZN and YouTube

Boxing fans worldwide should mark their calendars and fire up their streams: the IBF light-heavyweight title eliminator between Ben “The Surgeon” Whittaker and Conor Wallace headlines a stacked Matchroom card tonight at Utilita Arena in Birmingham, and the action gets underway early with the prelims livestream show.

The main event pits undefeated British star Whittaker (12-0-1, 9 KOs), the 2020 Olympic silver medalist and WBC Silver light-heavyweight champion, against the durable Australian southpaw Wallace (17-1, 12 KOs) in a 12-round final eliminator. The winner becomes the mandatory challenger for Dmitry Bivol’s IBF world title, raising the stakes for both fighters in what promises to be a pivotal night for the 175-pound division.

Whittaker, fighting on home soil in the West Midlands, enters on a devastating knockout streak and has dismissed Wallace as a “stepping stone.” Wallace, ranked higher by the IBF and fighting outside Australia for the first time in this capacity, has vowed to “spoil the party” and is determined to spring an upset.

While the main card is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. BST (2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT), the prelims livestream kicks off earlier—around 5:00 p.m. BST (12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT) giving fans hours of high-quality boxing before the headline clash.

The undercard features multiple title fights and rising prospects, including British and Commonwealth title bouts, ensuring non-stop action from the opening bell.

The entire event streams exclusively live on DAZN in over 200 countries. Subscribers can tune in with a standard membership or DAZN Ultimate package no additional PPV fee required. Main event ring walks are expected around 10:00–10:30 p.m. BST (5:00–5:30 p.m. ET).

Don’t miss the early prelims action that sets the stage for what could be a career-defining performance from Whittaker or a statement-making upset from Wallace. Fire up DAZN, settle in, and witness the next chapter in the light-heavyweight title picture unfold live from Birmingham.