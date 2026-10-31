Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli Championship Fight Live Stream on Halloween

Boxing’s biggest stage is set for another blockbuster showdown as Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez prepares to face undefeated WBC super middleweight champion Christian Mbilli in a high-stakes clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 31.

When two elite fighters enter the ring with everything to prove, fireworks are almost guaranteed. And this matchup has all the ingredients of a memorable night of boxing.

For Canelo Alvarez, this is about more than winning another fight. The former two-time undisputed super middleweight champion is determined to reclaim his place at the top of the division and remind the boxing world why he has been one of the sport’s biggest attractions for more than a decade. Following his defeat to Terence Crawford in September 2025, Canelo has a point to prove, and another world championship opportunity provides the perfect platform.

Standing across the ring will be Christian Mbilli, a powerful, relentless and undefeated champion who represents a serious threat to the Mexican superstar. With an impressive record of 29 wins, 24 by knockout, and one draw, Mbilli has established himself as one of the division’s most dangerous competitors.

Known for his aggressive approach, impressive punching power and relentless forward pressure, Mbilli will be looking to make the biggest statement of his professional career. Defeating a fighter of Canelo’s reputation would transform his standing in boxing and establish him as a genuine superstar.

However, experience could prove decisive. Canelo’s exceptional counterpunching, defensive awareness, body attacks and ability to adapt during a fight have made him one of boxing’s most accomplished technicians. Against Mbilli’s high-pressure style, those qualities could become crucial.

With the WBC super middleweight championship on the line, the stakes could hardly be higher. For Mbilli, it is an opportunity to defend his crown against a legendary opponent. For Canelo, it is a chance to begin a new championship chapter.

Riyadh will provide the backdrop for a fascinating collision of experience, ambition, power and determination.

One champion. One superstar. One world title.

Canelo Alvarez versus Christian Mbilli is more than just another boxing match. It is a fight that could reshape the super middleweight division and deliver an unforgettable night for fight fans around the world.

The fight is scheduled for October 31, 2026, in Riyadh, with the WBC super middleweight championship at stake. DAZN will live stream the event to watch, visit www.DAZN.com for more information.