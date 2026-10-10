Watch Joey Essex vs Dapper Laughs Fight Live Stream on Misfits Boxing

Joey Essex faces Dapper Laughs in Misfits Boxing main event at London’s Copper Box Arena on Saturday, October 10, 2026, with the full card streaming live exclusively on DAZN.

Reality TV star Joey Essex (1-0), best known for The Only Way is Essex, headlines the Misfits Boxing card against comedian Daniel O’Reilly, known as Dapper Laughs (1-0). Essex returns more than a year after a majority-decision win over Portuguese influencer Numeiro in a high-volume slugfest. The nephew of trainer Tony Sims, he has spoken about drawing on his family’s boxing background. Dapper Laughs, stepping in on relatively short notice in some reports, previously scored a first-round TKO over Simple Simon and is looking to promote other projects while staying undefeated.

Both fighters are listed around 5-foot-9 and orthodox. Reports place the bout in the super middleweight or welterweight range. Approximate main-event ring walks are set for about 9:18–9:20 p.m. BST (4:18–4:20 p.m. ET / 1:18–1:20 p.m. PT), though exact timing depends on the undercard.

The card mixes influencers, comedians, coaches, and athletes at the Copper Box Arena. Notable bouts include:

Swarmz vs. Ambush Buzzworl (settling a recent rivalry)

Big Stacks vs. former Premier League defender James Collins

Plinio Cruz (associated with UFC star Alex Pereira’s team) vs. Gary Olive (stepping in after Chase DeMoor’s injury)

Jordan McCann vs. Mo Deen

Carla Jade vs. Erika Night (Misfits women’s lightweight title)

Tag-team and “survivor” multi-man bouts featuring names such as Nitboy & Kane West vs. Little T & Cracky Tokky, plus a four-person survivor tag involving Lil CraCra, Andrew Howson, Joey Knight, and others⁠.

Coverage begins in the early evening UK time, with the first fights around 6–6:30 p.m. BST.

How to Live Stream the Event

The entire card is available exclusively on DAZN—no separate pay-per-view fee is required beyond a standard subscription.

Sign up or log in at DAZN’s website or via the official app (available on phones, tablets, smart TVs, gaming consoles, and browsers).

Coverage starts at approximately 6 p.m. BST / 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

Subscription options have included promotional monthly rates (recently advertised as low as £9.99 in limited offers), standard monthly plans around £15.99, and higher-tier Ultimate packages that bundle additional content. Prices and deals can vary by region and timing, check DAZN directly for current pricing in your location.

The stream is accessible globally in supported territories through the DAZN platform.

Misfits Boxing continues its run of celebrity and influencer crossover events, blending entertainment personalities with the ring. Fans can expect the usual mix of personality-driven action, rivalries, and unpredictable outcomes typical of the promotion. For the latest updates on timings or card changes, follow official Misfits and DAZN channels.