Watch Osleys Iglesias vs. Oliver Zaren Fight Stream Live From Quebec

Undefeated Cuban knockout artist Osleys “El Tornado” Iglesias puts his IBF and IBO super middleweight championships on the line against Denmark’s unbeaten Oliver “The Great Dane” Zaren on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at the Théâtre Capitole in Quebec City, Canada.⁠

The 12-round main event headlines an Eye of the Tiger Management (EOTTM) card featuring a Quebec-record nine title belts across eight bouts. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT, with the main event expected later in the evening.⁠

Iglesias (15-0, 14 KOs), 28, makes the first defense of the IBF title he captured in April 2026 by forcing Pavel Silyagin to retire after eight rounds in Montreal. He also holds the IBO belt. Known for his aggressive pressure and power boasting a roughly 93% knockout rate—the Berlin-based Cuban is widely regarded as one of the most avoided fighters at 168 pounds.⁠

Zaren (19-0-1, 8 KOs), 26, ranked No. 5 by the IBF, steps up for his first world-title opportunity. The southpaw from Roskilde, Denmark, trained by former world champion Mikkel Kessler, is the first Dane to challenge for a world title since Kessler’s 2013 fight with Carl Froch. Zaren’s most recent outing ended in a technical draw against Jose Luis Navarro Jr. after a thunderstorm halted their European title fight in Spain after three rounds.⁠

Both fighters are southpaws. They made weight comfortably the day before the event (Iglesias at 167.6 pounds, Zaren at 167.7). Zaren has expressed confidence, stating he is coming to Quebec “as a conqueror” and is not intimidated by Iglesias’s reputation as the division’s “boogeyman.” Iglesias, meanwhile, has spoken of his desire to become undisputed and force bigger names into the ring.

How to Watch the Live Stream

The card streams live on DAZN internationally (included with a standard or Ultimate subscription; no additional PPV fee required for this event). In Quebec, it is also available on Punching Grace.⁠

DAZN plans start at approximately $24.99 per month for the Standard tier. The Ultimate tier (around $49.99/month with an annual commitment) includes a set number of major PPV events. Stream via the DAZN app, website, or compatible devices.

The co-feature sees local favorite Wilkens Mathieu (16-0, 11 KOs) defend his NABF super middleweight title against Vladimir Shishkin (17-2, 11 KOs). Additional title fights include Leila Beaudoin defending her interim WBA super featherweight title and several other championship and regional bouts.⁠

Iglesias enters as a heavy favorite. A dominant performance could further elevate his standing in a super middleweight division still waiting for clarity at the top following recent retirements and inactivity among other contenders. Fans can tune in starting at 6:30 p.m. ET to catch the full card live.