Watch Plinio Cruz, UFC Star Alex Pereira’s Coach, Fight Gary Olive on Misfits Boxing Live

Plinio Cruz, the longtime coach, translator, and close confidant of UFC star Alex Pereira, is making his highly anticipated return to competition—this time in the boxing ring—on Saturday, October 10, 2026. The Brazilian martial artist faces Gary Olive in a heavyweight “Battle of the Coaches” bout at London’s Copper Box Arena as part of the Misfits Boxing card headlined by Joey Essex vs. Dapper Laughs.

Cruz has spent years guiding Pereira to multiple UFC titles, earning recognition as the 2024 World MMA Awards Coach of the Year for his work refining the former two-division champion’s skills. A black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and judo, Cruz brings deep combat sports knowledge from his own professional MMA career. He compiled an 8-9 record competing in promotions including Bellator, M-1 Global, and Cage Fury Fighting Championships (where he once held the heavyweight title), before stepping away from active fighting around 2019 to focus on coaching.⁠

This Misfits appearance marks Cruz’s first time competing in roughly seven years. He has transformed his physique, dropping around 30 kg (66 lbs) in preparation, and signed a multi-fight deal with the promotion. Originally scheduled to challenge Misfits heavyweight champion Chase DeMoor for the title, Cruz saw the matchup change when DeMoor withdrew due to injury. In a compelling twist, DeMoor’s own coach, Gary Olive, stepped in on short notice, turning the bout into a unique coaches’ showdown.

Cruz has approached the opportunity with characteristic intensity, training diligently and even delivering pointed pre-fight warnings. Pereira, who helped push his coach toward this return, is expected to be in Cruz’s corner, adding extra intrigue for MMA fans. For Cruz, the night represents more than a one-off exhibition—it’s the start of a new chapter while he continues supporting Pereira’s UFC career.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, October 10, 2026

Venue: Copper Box Arena, London, England

Bout: Plinio Cruz vs. Gary Olive (heavyweight)

Approximate ring-walk window: Mid-to-late evening UK time (reports place it around 7–8:30 p.m. BST, subject to undercard length)

The full card also features Joey Essex vs. Dapper Laughs in the main event, plus Swarmz vs. Ambush Buzzworl, Big Stacks vs. James Collins, a women’s title fight, and tag-team action.

How to Watch Online

The entire Misfits Boxing event streams live and exclusively on DAZN. No additional pay-per-view fee is required beyond a standard subscription.⁠News.bet365

Coverage begins at approximately 6 p.m. BST (1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT).

Stream via the DAZN website or official app on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, gaming consoles, and computers.

Subscription options include monthly plans (promotional rates have been available) and higher-tier packages. Check DAZN in your region for current pricing and availability.

Don’t miss the chance to see one of MMA’s most respected coaches test himself between the ropes. Plinio Cruz’s combination of proven coaching pedigree, martial arts credentials, and genuine competitive fire makes this one of the most intriguing matchups on the card. Tune in on DAZN and watch “Chama” take center stage.