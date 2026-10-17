Watch Sebastian Fundora vs. Ermal Hadribeaj Championship Boxing Livestream on PBC

Sebastian Fundora returns to the ring tonight, Saturday, October 17, 2026, to defend his WBC super welterweight title against undefeated mandatory challenger Ermal Hadribeaj in the main event of a Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) card at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Fundora (24-1-1, 16 KOs), known as “The Towering Inferno,” enters the scheduled 12-round contest looking to strengthen his position among the leading names in the competitive 154-pound division. The 6-foot-5½ southpaw from Coachella, California, comes off an impressive sixth-round stoppage of former unified champion Keith Thurman in March, a performance that reinforced his standing as one of the division’s most dangerous fighters.

A successful defense against Hadribeaj could move Fundora closer to bigger unification opportunities as he continues building his championship legacy.

Standing opposite him is Hadribeaj (23-0-1, 8 KOs), an Albanian-born contender based in Miami who earned his mandatory title shot with a unanimous decision victory over previously unbeaten Bakary Samaké in May. The challenger faces a significant height and reach disadvantage against Fundora but brings an unblemished professional record and considerable motivation.

Hadribeaj has expressed confidence ahead of the showdown, promising an aggressive contest and suggesting he can produce a knockout. Victory would be historic, potentially making him Albania’s first world boxing champion.

Both fighters comfortably made weight, with Fundora tipping the scales at 152.8 pounds and Hadribeaj weighing 152.4 pounds.

The undercard features a 10-round super middleweight matchup between Armando Reséndiz and Koen Mazoudier, alongside Marco Romero versus Braulio Matias Ferreira. Jaime Enrique Osuna Diaz also faces Cristian Cangelosi at middleweight. The previously planned WBA featherweight title fight between Brandon Figueroa and Tomoki Kameda was canceled after Figueroa missed weight and fell ill.

The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT), with the main event ring walks expected around 11 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT). Fans can watch live on DAZN, with TNT and truTV also carrying the event in the United States.

For Fundora, the mission is clear: retain his championship, silence an ambitious challenger and keep his unification ambitions alive. For Hadribeaj, tonight represents the biggest opportunity of his career.