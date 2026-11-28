WBC heavyweight champion Agit Kabayel makes the first defense of his title against undefeated Albanian power-puncher Nelson Hysa today, Saturday, November 28, 2026, at the Merkur Spiel-Arena (also known as ESPRIT Arena) in Düsseldorf, Germany. The event marks a major homecoming for the German fighter in front of an expected crowd of around 50,000 — the same stadium that hosted Tyson Fury’s historic win over Wladimir Klitschko exactly 11 years earlier.

While the main card requires a DAZN subscription (and may involve a PPV fee in some regions), the preliminary card offers free viewing options for fans who want early action.

Free Prelims Livestream Options and Start Times

Prelims are scheduled to begin around 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT / 3:00–4:00 p.m. local German time (roughly 3:00–4:00 p.m. GMT, subject to exact card flow).

Free or accessible prelim streams reported across sources include:

In certain regions (particularly Germany/Europe), portions of the undercard have been noted as available free via DAZN platforms or the official DAZN YouTube channel before the paid main card begins. For North American audiences Frank Warren Queensberry Promotions and DAZN will live stream the prelims free on their official YouTube channels.

Availability can vary by country due to licensing, so check DAZN’s free/logged-in free-tier options closer to start time. The main card itself starts later (around 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. GMT) exclusively on DAZN, with Kabayel-Hysa ring walks projected in the late afternoon/early evening ET window (approximately 4:30–5:00 p.m. ET range depending on undercard length).

Always use official or authorized streams to support the fighters and avoid unreliable third-party sites.

Official Queensberry Promotions Free Live Stream Prelims Video for Agit Kabayel vs Nelson Hysa



Full Fight Card Overview

Main Card (DAZN)

WBC Heavyweight Title: Agit Kabayel (27-0, 19 KOs) vs. Nelson Hysa (25-0, 23 KOs)

Cruiserweight: Aloys Youmbi (or Aloys Junior) vs. Artur Mann

Middleweight: Gleb Bakshi vs. Serhat Parlak

Heavyweight: Granit Shala vs. Kolbeinn Kristinsson

Super middleweight: Simon Zachenhuber vs. Kamer Maloku (or Alexander Rigas in some listings)

Prelims (free viewing options) typically feature additional bouts such as:

Heavyweight and lower-weight matchups including names like Kevin Saszik vs. Patrick Korte, Daniel Baer vs. Arman Khudoyan, Charlie Senior vs. James Chereji, and other regional prospects. Exact order and final lineup can shift on fight night.

Kabayel, elevated to full WBC champion after Oleksandr Usyk vacated the belt, has looked dominant with stoppages of quality opposition including Zhilei Zhang, Frank Sanchez, Arslanbek Makhmudov, and Damian Knyba. He is known for pressure, body work, and breaking down bigger men. Hysa, a late bloomer who turned pro later and carries serious one-punch power, called out Kabayel after a highlight-reel knockout and earned the shot. At 42, this is a massive step up in class for the Albanian, who enters on Albanian Independence Day with strong support expected in the building.

Kabayel is a heavy favorite (often listed around -1200 to -2000), but Hysa’s knockout ratio keeps the “puncher’s chance” narrative alive in a heavyweight division full of surprises.