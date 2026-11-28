On November 28, 2026, at the packed Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany, WBC heavyweight champion Agit Kabayel made a successful first defense of his title against previously undefeated Albanian challenger Nelson Hysa. In front of more than 50,000 fans—marking the first heavyweight world title fight on German soil in 11 years—the 34-year-old German improved to 28-0 (20 KOs) with a technical knockout in the second round at 2:42. Hysa, 42, suffered the first loss of his career and fell to 25-1 (23 KOs).⁠

Kabayel, elevated to full champion earlier in the year after Oleksandr Usyk vacated the belt, entered as a heavy favorite following a string of stoppage wins over solid opposition including Zhilei Zhang and Damian Knyba. Hysa, a late-blooming power puncher who turned pro in 2022, brought a high knockout percentage but limited experience against elite competition. The bout, streamed on DAZN and promoted by Queensberry, carried extra significance as it fell on Albanian Independence Day, with vocal support for both fighters creating an electric atmosphere in the stadium that once hosted Tyson Fury’s upset of Wladimir Klitschko.⁠

Round 1 belonged clearly to the champion. Hysa immediately resorted to clinching and holding, drawing an early warning from referee Laurence Cole. Kabayel pressed forward methodically, landing the cleaner and harder shots. A right hand over the top buckled Hysa’s knees, and the German continued to find success with power punches while the challenger spent much of the round tying him up. Hysa threw hard when he could but looked slow to react and reset. Officials and observers scored the round 10-9 for Kabayel.⁠

The second round began with Kabayel walking Hysa down again and landing big shots. Hysa showed brief resistance, connecting with a solid uppercut inside—his best moment of the fight—and throwing hard punches. However, while winding up or throwing a punch, the challenger appeared to injure his elbow or arm (reports varied between elbow, shoulder, or hand). He grimaced in visible pain, retreated toward his corner, and signaled distress. He briefly tried to continue, mostly throwing with one hand, but looked compromised. Kabayel stayed composed and landed additional punches, including a right as Hysa turned away. Hysa’s corner then threw in the towel, prompting Cole to wave off the contest at 2:42.⁠



Video uploaded by DAZN Boxing

Punch statistics underscored the champion’s dominance: Kabayel landed more power punches effectively despite Hysa’s higher jab output in the short bout. The finish was anticlimactic given the buildup and the large crowd, with Kabayel afterward expressing disappointment that he did not get a fuller fight while noting the historic night for German boxing. He called for bigger challenges ahead, potentially unification bouts against holders of other belts or the winner of high-profile heavyweight clashes.⁠

The quick result highlighted both Kabayel’s pressure and power and the step-up in class for Hysa. While the injury cut short what many expected to be a mismatch, Kabayel’s efficient performance reinforced his status among the division’s top contenders and left him positioned for larger opportunities in 2027. The night itself stood as a statement for the growth of boxing in Germany under the champion’s banner.