Boxing fans are gearing up for an exciting heavyweight showdown as Agit Kabayel takes on undefeated Albanian knockout artist Nelson Hysa on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The highly anticipated event marks Kabayel’s first defense of his WBC heavyweight championship and a major homecoming for the German boxing star. With approximately 50,000 fans expected inside the stadium, the atmosphere promises to be electric.

For fans looking to catch the action without paying for a full DAZN subscription, there is good news: the preliminary fights are expected to be available through free official livestream options on YouTube and DAZN in selected regions.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Agit Kabayel vs Nelson Hysa live stream, free prelims, fight start times, official viewing options, and the complete fight card.

How to Watch Agit Kabayel vs Nelson Hysa Free Prelims Live

Fans looking to watch the preliminary card for free can check the official YouTube channels of Queensberry Promotions and DAZN.

For North American viewers, Queensberry Promotions and DAZN are expected to provide free livestream coverage of the preliminary bouts through their official YouTube platforms.

In Germany and other European markets, selected undercard fights may also be available through DAZN’s free viewing options or its official YouTube channel before the paid main card begins.

Official free livestream options:

Queensberry Promotions YouTube: Check the official channel for its free preliminary-card broadcast.

DAZN YouTube: Look for the official live broadcast and free undercard coverage.

DAZN platform: Check regional availability for free or logged-in viewing options.

Regional broadcasting rights may affect availability, so viewers should check their local DAZN listings and official promotional channels before the event begins.

Agit Kabayel vs Nelson Hysa Fight Start Time

The preliminary card is scheduled to begin at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, November 28.

The main card is expected to begin around 1:00 p.m. ET, with coverage available through DAZN.

Kabayel and Hysa are expected to make their ring walks later in the broadcast, potentially between 4:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard fights.

Important: All times are approximate and may change depending on the final fight schedule and broadcast arrangements.

Where to Watch the Kabayel vs Hysa Main Card

Unlike the free preliminary fights, the main card is expected to be broadcast exclusively on DAZN.

Viewers may need an active DAZN subscription, and a pay-per-view purchase may also be required in certain countries.

The DAZN broadcast is expected to feature several interesting heavyweight, cruiserweight, middleweight, and super-middleweight matchups before the championship main event.

Fans should check DAZN’s official event listing for local pricing, subscription requirements, and broadcast availability.

Full Agit Kabayel vs Nelson Hysa Fight Card

The Düsseldorf event features several intriguing matchups, headlined by the WBC heavyweight championship contest.

Main Card

WBC Heavyweight Championship: Agit Kabayel (27-0, 19 KOs) vs Nelson Hysa (25-0, 23 KOs)

Cruiserweight: Aloys Youmbi vs Artur Mann

Middleweight: Gleb Bakshi vs Serhat Parlak

Heavyweight: Granit Shala vs Kolbeinn Kristinsson

Super Middleweight: Simon Zachenhuber vs Kamer Maloku

Preliminary Card

The preliminary lineup is expected to include several additional heavyweight and lower-weight contests featuring emerging boxing prospects.

Reported matchups include:

Kevin Saszik vs Patrick Korte

Daniel Baer vs Arman Khudoyan

Charlie Senior vs James Chereji

The final bout order and preliminary lineup may change on fight night. Check the official Queensberry Promotions and DAZN announcements for the confirmed schedule.

Agit Kabayel vs Nelson Hysa promises to be a major night for German boxing, with the hometown champion looking to make a successful first defense of his WBC heavyweight title.

While the main card requires DAZN access, boxing fans can potentially enjoy the early action without paying extra by watching the official free preliminary livestreams on Queensberry Promotions and DAZN’s YouTube channels.

Make sure to check the official broadcast listings for your region, tune in early, and don’t miss the opportunity to watch the heavyweight action from Düsseldorf.