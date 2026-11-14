Diego Pacheco vs Darius Fulghum Prelims Stream Free Live on Matchroom Boxing YouTube

Diego Pacheco vs Darius Fulghum Free Live Stream Fight Prelims to air on the Matchroom Boxing YouTube channel starting at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Unbeaten local star Diego Pacheco (26-0, 19 KOs) defends his WBC Silver and WBO International super middleweight titles against Darius Fulghum (15-1-1, 13 KOs) in the main event of a Matchroom Boxing card. The bout is also a WBA super middleweight eliminator. The early undercard (prelims) airs free on Matchroom’s official YouTube channel, while the main card streams on DAZN (worldwide) and airs on TNT/truTV in the US.

How to Watch the Prelims Live on Matchroom Boxing YouTube

Channel: Official Matchroom Boxing YouTube Video Posted Below or (search “Matchroom Boxing” or go to youtube.com/@MatchroomBoxing).

Start time: Approximately 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. BST (UK). Times can shift slightly.

What to expect: Free live stream of the preliminary fights (typically 4 bouts). Past Matchroom prelim streams from the same venue have featured rising prospects and action-packed undercard action.

Subscribe to the channel and enable notifications so you don’t miss the go-live. The stream is free with no subscription required for the prelims.

Full Card Overview and Broadcast Times

Prelims (YouTube / early undercard, ~2 p.m. PT):

Federico Pacheco Jr. vs Jack May (heavyweight, 8 rounds)

Frank Espinosa vs Abisai Torres (middleweight, 6 rounds)

Nishant Dev vs Sona Akale (super welterweight, 8 rounds)

Zaquin Moses vs Manuel Valentine Lerma (lightweight, 8 rounds)

Main card (DAZN / TNT / truTV, starting ~5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET):

David Adeleye vs Alexander Flores (WBA International heavyweight title, 10 rounds)

Charlie Sheehy vs Jose Matias Romero (lightweight, 10 rounds; WBA Continental North America title in some reports)

Anthony Olascuaga (c) vs Yuberjen Martinez (WBO flyweight title, 12 rounds) – co-feature

Main event: Diego Pacheco vs Darius Fulghum (WBC Silver & WBO International super middleweight titles + WBA eliminator, 12 rounds). Expected ring walks around 8–11 p.m. PT / 11 p.m.–2 a.m. ET range depending on pacing.

Pacheco (age 25, from South Central Los Angeles / nearby Carson area) is a tall (6’4″, long reach) prospect ranked highly by the WBO and WBC. He is coming off an 11th-round stoppage of Immanuwel Aleem in the same venue in July under trainer Buddy McGirt. Fulghum (age 30, Houston-based) is a power-puncher with a high KO rate who is looking for a career-defining win after a previous setback. Weigh-in results: Pacheco 168 lbs, Fulghum 167.7 lbs.

This Matchroom “The Fight” series event gives Southern California fans a hometown headliner with title implications and a solid undercard headlined by a world title defense (Olascuaga). The free YouTube prelims let fans catch rising talent without a paywall before switching to the paid main-card streams. Pacheco is a heavy favorite seeking a statement win to stay on the path toward world title contention; Fulghum aims to spoil the party with his power and pressure.