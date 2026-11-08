Elif Nur Turhan vs. Alycia Baumgardner Free Live Stream Fight Prelims on MVPW 07

Don’t Miss Elif Nur Turhan vs. Alycia Baumgardner – MVPW 07 Tonight!

Women’s boxing takes center stage tonight as undefeated IBF lightweight champion Elif Nur Turhan puts her title on the line against former undisputed super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner in the main event of MVPW 07.⁠

The clash happens Sunday, November 8, 2026, at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. Turhan (14-0, 8 KOs), the powerful Turkish star known as the “Golden Turkish Warrior,” makes a title defense against Baumgardner (18-1, 7 KOs), “The Bomb,” who is moving up in weight seeking two-division glory. The bout is scheduled for 10 three-minute rounds under men’s rules, setting up a high-stakes showdown of power, skill, and determination.⁠

Turhan captured the IBF belt with a knockout of Beatriz Ferreira and has looked sharp in defenses. Baumgardner, a proven elite fighter and pound-for-pound talent, brings experience and ambition, with eyes on even bigger opportunities ahead. Expect fireworks in a card loaded with world title action, including bouts featuring Ramla Ali, Skye Nicolson, and more.⁠

Free Live Stream Prelims on YouTube

Catch the prelims for free starting at 5:15 PM ET / 2:15 PM PT on MVP’s official YouTube channel (worldwide) and ESPN+ in the U.S. The main card follows at 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT live on ESPN.⁠

Main Card (ESPN – 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT)

Elif Nur Turhan (14-0, 8 KOs) vs. Alycia Baumgardner (18-1, 7 KOs) IBF Lightweight World Championship (135 lbs) – 10 rounds (3-minute rounds)

Ramla Ali (11-2, 3 KOs) vs. Mikiah Kreps (11-0, 3 KOs) Vacant WBO & IBF Super Bantamweight World Titles (122 lbs) – 10 rounds

Skye Nicolson (16-1, 3 KOs) vs. Miyo Yoshida (19-5, 1 KO) WBC Super Bantamweight World Championship (122 lbs) – 10 rounds

Irma Garcia (26-5-1, 6 KOs) vs. Nataly Delgado (21-7-2, 5 KOs) IBF & WBA Super Flyweight World Championship Unification (115 lbs) – 10 rounds

Albina Moldazhanova (5-0, 5 KOs) vs. Kirstie Bavington (10-6-2, 2 KOs)Super Lightweight (140 lbs) – 4 rounds

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ / MVP YouTube – 5:15 PM ET / 2:15 PM PT)

Brittany Sims (10-3, 5 KOs) vs. Shera Mae Patricio (10-0, 3 KOs)Vacant WBA Regular Bantamweight World Title (118 lbs) – 10 rounds

Fernando Garcia (14-5, 8 KOs) vs. Alexander Castellano (12-2-2, 2 KOs) Featherweight (126 lbs) – 6 rounds

Nat Dove (8-0-1, 2 KOs) vs. Nayeli Rodriguez (7-2-1) Super Flyweight (115 lbs) – 8 rounds

Javier Guerrero (7-0, 5 KOs) vs. Aiden Anderson (4-3, 3 KOs) Welterweight (147 lbs) – 6 rounds

Jocelyn Camarillo (7-0, 1 KO) vs. Nazarena Serra (6-2, 1 KO) Minimumweight (105 lbs) – 6 rounds

This is elite women’s boxing at its best—power vs. polish, champion vs. challenger, and a stacked undercard leading into a potential career-defining main event. Tune in early for the free prelims, then stick around for the title fights. Don’t miss Turhan vs. Baumgardner tonight!