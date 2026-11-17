Montreal, November 17, 2026 — Russian-born Olympic bronze medallist and NABF light heavyweight champion Imam Khataev will make his North American headlining debut on January 28, 2027, when Eye of the Tiger Management (EOTTM) launches its 2027 boxing season at the Casino de Montréal.

The highly anticipated boxing event will feature Khataev in the main event, with Moreno Fendero, Christopher Guerrero, Mehmet Unal, Thomas Chabot, Canadian Olympic medallist Wyatt Sanford, and EOTTM newcomer Keven Beausejour also scheduled to compete. The event will be broadcast live on DAZN and Punching Grace.

“I was almost surprised to realize that Imam Khataev had never headlined a card in Québec. His international reputation is already so well established, from his medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games to his fight against David Morrell in New York on DAZN PPV. He has already fought in three co-main events for us, but I believe this January 28 main event will be a great opportunity for Québec boxing fans and media to get to know him better,” said Eye of the Tiger Management president Camille Estephan.

Imam Khataev Headlines First EOTTM Event of 2027

With a professional record of 13-1, including 12 knockouts, Imam Khataev has quickly established himself as one of the most dangerous contenders in the light heavyweight division.

A bronze medallist at the 2021 Olympic Games, Khataev made an immediate impact in professional boxing after signing with Eye of the Tiger Management in 2023.

In only his sixth professional fight, in January 2024, Khataev captured the NABF light heavyweight championship by stopping Polish champion Michael Ludwiczak in the second round in Québec City.

He continued his impressive run throughout 2024, earning victories over Latvian contender Ricards Bolotniks in Australia, Olympic boxer Ezequiel Maderna in Montréal, and Dominican contender Yunior Menendez in Russia.

Following another victory in Sydney against Argentine fighter Durval Palacio, Khataev travelled to New York on July 12, 2025, to face David Morrell Jr.

In a memorable performance, Khataev became the first fighter to knock Morrell down. Despite his impressive showing, Khataev ultimately suffered an official split-decision defeat in a highly controversial result.

Khataev Targets World Championship Opportunity

Since the Morrell fight, Khataev has bounced back with three consecutive stoppage victories against former world title challenger Adam Deines, French knockout artist Mickael Diallo, and former IBO world champion Padraig McCrory.

Against McCrory, Khataev successfully defended his NABF light heavyweight title for the fourth time.

Now ranked No. 3 by the IBF, No. 3 by the WBC, and No. 6 by the WBO, the undefeated-looking contender’s ambitions remain firmly focused on securing a world championship opportunity. A victory on January 28 in Montréal would represent another important step toward a potential world title fight.

Moreno Fendero Returns as Co-Main Event Attraction

For the second consecutive event, undefeated French-born super middleweight Moreno Fendero (16-0, 11 KOs) will compete in the co-main event at the Casino de Montréal.

Known as “The Soldier” because of his military background, Fendero enters the January 28 event following an impressive unanimous decision victory over Stephane Fondjo last September.

The victory marked the third successful defense of his WBC Continental super middleweight title and helped propel him to No. 12 in the WBC world rankings at 168 pounds.

Now firmly established in Montréal, Fendero continues to develop under the guidance of renowned trainer Marc Ramsay and the Eye of the Tiger Management team. He recently signed a long-term contract extension with the Québec-based boxing promotion, further strengthening his commitment to the organization.

Christopher Guerrero, Mehmet Unal and Thomas Chabot Join the Montreal Boxing Card

The January 28 boxing event at the Casino de Montréal will also showcase several established and rising Canadian boxing talents.

Among the confirmed fighters are:

Christopher Guerrero (16-1, 9 KOs): The Montréal boxer will look to make another statement in front of his hometown supporters.

Mehmet Unal (15-0-1, 13 KOs): The two-time continental light heavyweight champion brings an impressive record and significant knockout power.

Thomas Chabot (13-1, 8 KOs): The Thetford Mines favourite returns to action as part of the EOTTM event.

Wyatt Sanford (9-0, 5 KOs): The Canadian Olympic medallist continues his professional boxing journey.

Keven Beausejour (5-0, 4 KOs): The EOTTM newcomer will look to extend his undefeated professional record.

Opponents for these fighters will be announced in the coming days.

Tickets on Sale for Imam Khataev’s Montreal Headlining Debut

Boxing fans can look forward to an exciting night of professional boxing on January 28, 2027, as Imam Khataev headlines an Eye of the Tiger Management event for the first time.

The event will take place at the Casino de Montréal and will be broadcast live on DAZN and Punching Grace.

Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early for this highly anticipated night of boxing in Montréal.