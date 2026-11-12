Jhon Orobio vs Hendri Cedeno Live Stream: How to Watch the Fight Online Tonight November 12

Undefeated rising star Jhon Orobio puts his perfect record and regional titles on the line against fellow unbeaten contender Hendri Cedeno tonight in a stacked Eye of the Tiger Management card at the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec.

The 10-round super lightweight main event sees Orobio (19-0, 17 KOs), the 23-year-old Colombian based in Montreal known as “El Tigre,” defend his WBA and WBC Continental Americas titles against Dominican power-puncher Hendri “La Bazuka” Cedeno (16-0, 12 KOs). Both men enter with high knockout ratios and undefeated records, setting up a intriguing clash of prospects.⁠

Weigh-ins confirmed the day before: Orobio at 139.8 lbs and Cedeno at 139.7 lbs. The event is sold out.

How to Live Stream Orobio vs Cedeno Online

International viewers (including US, UK, and most countries): Stream live on DAZN. A standard DAZN subscription covers the card (no additional PPV fee reported for this event). Download the DAZN app or watch via the website on smart TVs, phones, tablets, or computers.⁠

Quebec residents: Stream exclusively on Punching Grace.

Start times:

Doors: approximately 5:30 p.m. ET

First fights / DAZN and Punching Grace broadcast begins: 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. GMT)

Main event ring walks expected later in the evening (around 10–11 p.m. ET / early Friday morning in the UK)

Times can shift slightly based on the undercard pace. Check the DAZN or Punching Grace apps closer to start for the exact schedule.

Fighter Breakdown

Orobio has been highly active and destructive in 2025–2026, stopping most opponents early. Ranked in the top 10 by major sanctioning bodies in the 140-pound division, this is his first career main event and a key step toward world-title contention. His power and finishing ability make him a heavy favorite.

Cedeno returns after a long layoff (last fought in April 2025) but brings solid amateur experience and a strong professional knockout rate. A former regional titleholder, he aims to spoil Orobio’s rise and claim the continental belts in a career-defining opportunity.

The stylistic matchup pits Orobio’s aggressive pressure and power against Cedeno’s experience and resilience. Early rounds could prove decisive given both fighters’ finishing instincts.

Full Fight Card

Main Event: Jhon Orobio (c) vs. Hendri Cedeno – Super lightweight, 10 rounds (WBA & WBC Continental Americas titles)

Co-Main Event: Steven Butler (38-6-1, 32 KOs) vs. Erik Bazinyan (32-1-1, 23 KOs) – Super middleweight, 10 rounds (elevated after a late withdrawal)

Avery Martin Duval vs. Damian Wrzesinski – Lightweight

Wyatt Sanford vs. Gabriel Jimenez – Super lightweight

Additional undercard bouts featuring local talent

The card delivers a mix of prospects, local favorites, and experienced campaigners.

For Orobio, a dominant win keeps his momentum rolling toward bigger opportunities. For Cedeno, an upset would instantly elevate his profile. Montreal boxing fans get a hometown headliner in a sold-out venue on a night that also features the long-awaited Butler-Bazinyan local rivalry in the co-main.

Tune in tonight starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on DAZN (international) or Punching Grace (Quebec) for the complete Orobio vs Cedeno card. Don’t miss the live action as two undefeated fighters collide in Montreal.