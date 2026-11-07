Joshua Buatsi vs Willy Hutchinson 2 Free Live Stream Prelims, Full Fight Card, Date, Time & How to Watch on YouTube

Joshua Buatsi and Willy Hutchinson renew their rivalry on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, with the vacant WBC light heavyweight title on the line. This highly anticipated rematch upgrades their 2024 clash and crowns a new champion in the 175-pound division.⁠

The main card streams live exclusively on DAZN. Preliminary fights are available free on the DAZN YouTube channel, making early action accessible without a subscription.

Fight Details and Start Times

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026

Venue: AO Arena, Manchester, UK

Main event: Joshua Buatsi vs Willy Hutchinson Rematch (12 rounds, vacant WBC light heavyweight title)

Prelims start: Approximately 4:00 p.m. GMT / 11:00 a.m. ET (free on DAZN YouTube)

Main card start: Approximately 7:00 p.m. GMT / 2:00 p.m. ET (DAZN)

Main event ring walks: Expected around 10:00 p.m. GMT / 5:00 p.m. ET (times can shift based on undercard length)

Both fighters made weight comfortably: Buatsi at 174.9 lbs and Hutchinson at 174.5 lbs.⁠Britishboxingnews

How to Watch Free Live Stream Prelims on YouTube

Tune into the DAZN Boxing YouTube channel for free preliminary coverage starting around 11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. GMT. Search for the official DAZN Boxing channel or the event stream closer to fight time. This is the best legal free option for early undercard bouts. The main card and title fight require a DAZN subscription (available via the DAZN app, website, or connected devices; check for current regional pricing and free trial options where offered).⁠

No free legal stream is confirmed for the main event itself. Avoid unofficial or pirated links, as they are unreliable and often violate copyright.

Full Fight Card

Main Card (DAZN)

Joshua Buatsi (20-1, 13 KOs) vs Willy Hutchinson (20-2, 14 KOs) – Vacant WBC light heavyweight title, 12 rounds

Jack Rafferty (27-0-1, 18 KOs) vs Hovhannes Martirosyan (20-1, 12 KOs) – Vacant IBO welterweight title, 12 rounds

Zak Miller (17-1, 3 KOs) vs Gully Powar (13-1-1, 1 KO) – Vacant British featherweight title, 12 rounds

Bradley Rea (22-2, 11 KOs) vs Ezra Taylor (13-1, 9 KOs) – Light heavyweight (Rea’s WBA Intercontinental title in some reports), 10 rounds

Stephen Clarke vs Harley Collison – Middleweight

Prelims (free on DAZN YouTube / early coverage)

Early bouts typically include:

Billy Deniz vs Joe O’Sullivan (light heavyweight)

John Joe Carrigan vs Cheikh Diop (super welterweight)

Javokhir Ummataliev vs Atacayte Santana (super middleweight)

Tumi Phillips vs Angelo Dragone (super lightweight)

Ryan Macmillan vs Grant Dennis (or similar) (light heavyweight)

Alex Arthur Jr. vs Jose Aguirre (super middleweight)

The full undercard can feature additional prospects and local fighters. Cards are subject to change.

Free Joshua Buatsi vs Willy Hutchinson 2 Prelims Live Stream Video



Tale of the Tape and First Fight Recap

Joshua Buatsi (Ghana-born British Olympic bronze medalist from Rio 2016): Age 33, 6’2″, reach ~74.5″, orthodox, 20-1 (13 KOs).

Willy Hutchinson (Scotland’s “Hutch-Train”): Age 28, 6’1″, orthodox, 20-2 (14 KOs).

In their September 2024 first meeting at Wembley Stadium (on the undercard of Daniel Dubois vs Anthony Joshua), Buatsi dropped Hutchinson twice (rounds 6 and 9, largely with body work) and won a split decision (scores widely reported as 117-108 and 115-110 for Buatsi, 113-112 for Hutchinson). Hutchinson has called for the rematch ever since and enters with recent wins, including over Ezra Taylor. Buatsi has mixed results since (including a loss to Callum Smith and a win over Zach Parker). The vacant WBC title (upgraded after David Benavidez moved to cruiserweight) raises the stakes significantly.⁠

Odds have been close, often listing the fight near even money or with Hutchinson a slight favorite in some books.