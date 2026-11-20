Former unified welterweight champion Keith “One Time” Thurman has been forced to pull out of his scheduled December 5 bout against undefeated contender Vergil Ortiz Jr. because of an undisclosed injury, multiple reports confirmed on Friday.⁠

The middleweight clash was set to serve as the co-main event to David Benavidez’s cruiserweight title unification against Michal Cieslak at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The card is scheduled to air on DAZN (and Amazon Prime Video in some markets).⁠

Ortiz (24-0, 22 KOs), 28, was preparing for his professional middleweight debut and his first fight in 13 months. His last outing was a second-round knockout of Erickson Lubin in November 2025. A lengthy promotional dispute with Golden Boy contributed to the inactivity; the sides later settled, allowing him to fulfill the remaining fights on his contract.⁠

Thurman (31-2, 23 KOs), who turns 38 on Monday, was looking to rebound from a sixth-round stoppage loss to WBC junior middleweight champion Sebastian Fundora in March. The veteran has fought only three times in the past seven years.⁠

According to sources cited by The Ring’s Mike Coppinger, organizers are actively searching for a replacement opponent on roughly two weeks’ notice so Ortiz can still appear on the Benavidez-Cieslak card. No specific names have been confirmed.⁠

The withdrawal continues a pattern of injury setbacks for Thurman, who has dealt with various ailments throughout his career, including a previous biceps injury that forced him out of a planned fight years earlier.

Ortiz remains committed to returning on December 5. Promoters Golden Boy and Premier Boxing Champions are working to finalize a new matchup that keeps the co-feature intact for the pay-per-view event.